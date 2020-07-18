Netflix’s Cursed ending explained – the final scene and Weeping Monk twist

New Netflix drama Cursed affords a really completely different tackle Arthurian mythology, shifting the focus of the story to Katherine Langford’s Nimue (aka the future Woman of the Lake) and the persecution of her folks at the palms of the evil Pink Paladins.

And by the conclusion of season one’s 10-episode run viewers are left with a fairly large cliffhanger as the fantasy drama (created by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller from their ebook of the identical identify) reveals some fairly big plot twists, stunning deaths and a really unsure ending.

However what did occur precisely in these action-packed final scenes? In the event you’re confused by the ending we’ve damaged all of it down for you beneath, whereas additionally chatting to a few of the sequence’ forged about what it may all imply for season two (assuming there’s one).

Clearly, main spoilers for Cursed season one are beneath from hereon out, so look away now in case you haven’t watched it but…

Cursed’s ending explained

OK – time for a fast recap.

Morgana (Shalom Brune-Franklin), after confronting the death-dealing spirit The Widow has taken on the mysterious creature’s function, turning into the new Widow and serving to Nimue (Katherine Langford) lastly kill Pink Paladin chief Father Carden (Peter Mullan) in the center of the Pink Paladin camp.

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t go down particularly effectively with the remaining Pink Paladins, so Nimue and Morgana fled with an injured Merlin (Gustav Skarsgård) to a stone ridge over a waterfall – however they have been adopted there by wannabe Pink Paladin Iris (Emily Coates), who put her newly-honed archery abilities to work and shot Nimue filled with arrows.

Regardless of Merlin’s greatest efforts, the mortally wounded Nimue fell from the ridge into the water beneath, lastly inspiring the wizard to clutch Excalibur, reconnect to his long-lost magic and rain lethal lightning down on Iris and the different Pink Paladins.

“Essentially the most troublesome scene to movie was the climax of episode 10,” Skarsgård advised RadioTimes.com.

“Fortunately we spent a variety of time to get it proper. We spent a number of days to shoot this one scene that was very climactic. It required a variety of preparation and onerous work beneath kind of excessive situations – there was a variety of wind and water and spells in outdated Fae languages and stuff to organize.”

Following this show of magic, Merlin teleports himself and Morgana away, leaving Nimue in the water beneath and Iris scarred. And elsewhere, different revelations have been incoming…

What occurred with Lancelot?



Netflix



After earlier episodes revealed new takes on Morgana, Arthur, Gawain and many different basic Arthurian figures, the second-to-last scene of the season finale reveals a pair extra key figures in disguise.

Shortly after this we examine again in with villain-turned-hero The Weeping Monk (Daniel Sharman), who turned on the Pink Paladins in order that he may rescue younger Fae boy Squirrel (Billy Jenkins).

As they rode away into the distance, the Monk requested Squirrel for his true identify, which he reluctantly reveals as Percival – to any followers of the unique legends, a determine generally known as one in all the Knights of the Spherical Desk and a key determine in the quest to find the Holy Grail.

In return, the Weeping Monk additionally reveals his identify, which can be much more vital.

“Lancelot,” he says. “A very long time in the past, my identify was Lancelot.”

Effectively, he was certain to show up eventually – and actor Sharman says that this uncommon tackle the most legendary of King Arthur’s Knights was one in all the principal issues that drew him to the sequence.

“Having this arc, this unbelievable reveal, this unbelievable level to get to at the finish – I feel that was a very attention-grabbing mission for me,” Sharman advised RadioTimes.com. “As a result of I actually needed to know the way anybody may get to the level of being a killer, and then how anyone may very well be redeemed from one thing like that.

“It was positively a giant draw to me to play that character. I’ve acquired 10 episodes, I’ve acquired this many scenes to inform a complete story to disclose an inside battle that’s gone on for years and years and years.

“And that’s a very cool problem as an actor – that’s a terrific problem to strategy and be like ‘proper – I’ve acquired this many scenes to inform this particular person’s inside story.’”

What occurs in the final scene of Cursed?

Following the Lancelot scene, we rejoin Iris as she’s rewarded for her assassination of “the Wolfblood Witch” by induction into the Trinity, the elite warriors glimpsed earlier in the sequence who’re part of the holy conflict towards magic.

“Collectively, we will accomplish nice miracles my youngster,” she’s advised by Pope Abel (Clive Francis) as Abbott Wicklow (Mark Quartley) stands close by, hinting at new atrocities nonetheless to return as soon as she dons her ceremonial gold masks.

Until in fact, her actions come undone… as a result of as Iris walks approach, the picture intercuts rapidly with pictures of Nimue sinking beneath the water, blood streaming throughout her. Might this be a touch that she’ll survive to struggle one other day? And is that this obvious watery demise simply the starting of her Woman of the Lake id?

Provided that she’s the principal character and it’d be troublesome to have a season two with out her, we’d vote sure. Talking of which…

Will there be a Cursed season 2?

Whereas one other season is at the moment unconfirmed, Cursed co-creator Frank Miller hinted to RadioTimes.com and different press that new location scouts have been at the moment being deliberate for an additional run of episodes, suggesting that season two might be in the works.

And star Gustav Skarsgård says there’s positively lots for brand new episodes to discover.

“I simply hope that we’d see a second season,” he advised RadioTimes.com.

“Largely simply because I’m so curious to see what occurs to Merlin and the different characters. Episode 10 leaves us with an enormous cliffhanger, and I simply need to know what occurs subsequent.”

You and us each, Gustav… hopefully, Netflix received’t depart us all in the darkish for too lengthy.

Cursed is streaming on Netflix UK now – try our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information