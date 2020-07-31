Netflix’s Cursed Ending: What Happens To Katherine Langford’s Nimue And What We Still Don’t Know

Depart a Remark
*A legendary forest stuffed with SPOILERS are forward for the Netflix sequence Cursed and a few spoilers from the e-book. *
Can now we have Cursed Season 2 now? The most recent fantasy Netflix sequence to drop on streaming left us with a ton of inquiries to marvel about after its surprising finale and we want to speak about it now. The thrilling new tackle the King Arthur legend adopted Katherine Langford’s Nimue as she carried the highly effective sword Satan’s Tooth to Merlin and have become the queen of the Fey folks. By the tip of the sequence’ 10 episodes, the present created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler left a ton of unfastened ends. Let’s get to them right here:
What Occurred To Nimue At The Finish Of Cursed Season 1
The primary query on our brains after watching the tip of Cursed can be the destiny of Nimue. Katherine Langford’s sorceress character was shot with numerous arrows by Sister Iris whereas she was over a big physique of water. After she plunges in, we see a sequence of pictures of Nimue falling deeper into the water. However, there’s no manner she’s lifeless proper? Nimue isn’t solely the protagonist of Cursed, however destined to turn out to be the Girl of the Lake. Readers of the e-book (Cursed is an adaptation) could have extra readability about Nimue’s destiny. Within the epilogue of Cursed, it’s confirmed that she does survive and vows to be the guardian of the Sword of Energy till “a real king rises to assert it.”
Her physique is washed up “on a sandbar within the shadows of […] the Minotaur Mountains” in line with the textual content and “the arrow in her again had damaged off to a stump.” The Cursed e-book additionally particulars that Nimue turns into surrounded by a mod of the lepers beneath King Rugen, who’s the ruler Merlin stole Fey hearth from earlier within the season. With these particulars in thoughts, it appears Nimue is inching nearer to her future because the Girl of the Lake, who classically is named the one who provides King Arthur the sword Excalibur. She may start a second season (which has nonetheless but to be introduced) in quite a lot of bother since her father Merlin has wronged King Rugen.
What Is Subsequent For Morgana?
The top of Season 1 left Shalom Brune-Franklin’s Morgana with an attention-grabbing storyline going ahead that we’d be intrigued to see proceed. After being launched as a useful nun to Nimue named Sister Igraine, we study she is the sister of Arthur and has the facility of sorcery together with her as effectively. Morgana has the facility to see between worlds as proven together with her conversations together with her late love Sister Celia after coming into the traditional tunnels. Morgana turned possessed by The Cailleach and killed the Widow and took her place. Because the Widow is the agent of demise, the place does this go away Morgana?
Morgana is definitely on the heart of quite a lot of darkish forces which have the potential to deprave her right into a villain in Season 2. After Sister Iris burned down the Church that was dwelling to her killed Celia, she has alluded to a darkness she is feeling inside her and her further powers may amplify these feelings into one thing depraved. In Arthurian legend lore, Morgana (or Morgan le Fay) is an immensely highly effective sorceress who has been generally known as each a good friend to King Arthur and enemy to him and Merlin. Many iterations of her character have her unpredictably battling together with her good and evil natures. That appears to be very a lot into play by the tip of the primary season of Cursed.
Is The Inexperienced Knight Actually Useless?
One particularly tragic second within the Cursed season finale was the demise of Matt Stokoe’s Gawain, aka the Inexperienced Knight, by the hand of the Purple Paladins. Within the present, Gawain is sort of a brother to Nimue and she or he is heartbroken by seeing his lifeless physique, however she does enact some kind of spell on the knight that has him encased in a mattress of greenery. It is true Nimue can not revive somebody when their accidents are too far alongside but it surely’s potential Gawain may stay one other day with the assistance of some magic. Curiously sufficient, Cursed is drawing on two completely different characters with Stokoe’s presence within the present.
He’s based mostly on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Inexperienced Knight and because the title suggests, the Inexperienced Knight and Gawain are classically two completely different characters. Sir Gawain is without doubt one of the Knights of the Spherical Desk who accepts a problem from a mysterious being referred to as the Inexperienced Knight to strike him with an axe so long as he returns precisely one 12 months later to obtain a blow in return. Since Gawain has been positioned in Nimue’s inexperienced spell, we’re curious if he’ll turn out to be this mystical Inexperienced Knight and have an even bigger half to play in Cursed.
What Does Sister Iris’ New Function Imply For The Fey?
On the finish of Cursed, Sister Iris fulfills her purpose to kill Nimue to be able to carve her personal place as a Purple Paladin. She is given a gold masks and turns into a member of the Trinity Guard within the evil non secular sect. She is known as their “avenging angel” towards the Fey folks. The finale confirmed us that Iris is definitely a darkish power to observe and the truth that she was in a position to prepare so shortly, really get to Nimue and get away from Merlin unscathed is dangerously spectacular. To not point out Morgana’s earlier point out of Iris being an actual risk to start with once they had been nuns collectively.
Going ahead, Iris and the Purple Paladins will undoubtedly proceed their struggle towards the Fey folks and with out Nimue as their queen there’s quite a bit at stake. Oh and Iris has the higher hand since she hung out undercover with the Fey folks. The Fey’s one saving grace whereas Nimue is presumably lifeless could also be Morgana if she decides to behave on revenge on Nimue and Celia. There’s quite a bit about Iris’ talents we nonetheless really feel at nighttime about and are biting our nails in anticipation after the finale.
What About That Surprising Weeping Monk Twist?
Some of the intriguing curve balls the Cursed season finale threw at viewers was the reveal that the Weeping Monk’s actual identify is Lancelot. The character is thought to be not solely on the Knights of the Spherical Desk however King Arthur’s most iconic companion. Daniel Sharman’s Weeping Monk spends a very good chunk of Season 1 as an murderer employed by the Purple Paladins to trace and take down the Feys together with his sharp abilities. On the finish of the sequence, we study the Weeping Monk was born Fey himself and has been brainwashed since he was a child. He finally ends up turning towards the Paladins and driving a horse with younger Squirrel, who we study is Percival, one other future Knight of the Spherical Desk.
All of it feels very Kylo Ren, however in one other season of Cursed we might get a fleshed out redemption arc that wasn’t current within the Star Wars films. It appears to be like just like the present might focus extra closely on Lancelot in a central function as he turns into a knight combating on the aspect of the Feys and has the facility to take the place of Gawain or Nimue whereas she’s gone. By means of legend, Lancelot was raised by the Girl of the Lake however for the reason that timeline is off on this model, I may see the present positioning him as a second love curiosity for Nimue to compete with Arthur.
The place Does Arthur And Excalibur Match In All This?
Cursed is the Girl of the Lake story, besides her origins are closely tied to the story of King Arthur and the prophecy for him to take Excalibur. As we left Arthur on the finish of the season, he’s in love with Nimue and doesn’t look to be of the royal Pendragon lineage he’s classically related to. It looks like his journey to the crown is way off, if it occurs on this new model however one thing vital does happen for the character on the finish of the season. He meets a Viking warrior princess who calls herself the Purple Spear. She saves Arthur and the Fey on the season’s ultimate battle.
Within the Cursed e-book, the Purple Spear is confirmed to be the fabric’s personal tackle Guinevere, who’s destined to be Arthur’s truest love. Guinevere can be remembered for her affair with Lancelot. Regardless that the present itself doesn’t reveal this element but, it creates an attention-grabbing path for Arthur. Maybe believing Nimue is lifeless, he’ll discover solace in Guinevere, charting the fated path for Nimue with out him. How he’ll turn out to be king or be related to Excalibur is a giant query we’ll be searching for.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra on Cursed and different ending breakdowns.
