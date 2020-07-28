Netflix’s Cursed Subverts The King Arthur Legend, But Does It Work?

I gained’t give it away for those who haven’t had an opportunity to examine the collection out but, however look out for the second that could be very harking back to The Final Jedi halfway by the primary season. As a result of these characters have well-known names within the material of common tradition, there’s a facet of destiny and prophecy inside Cursed that’s enjoyable to look at play out when the writers are already taking part in with expectations. A second season has but to be introduced, however there’s much more room for the collection to do extra Star Wars stuff whereas staying in its personal nook. Cursed is a YA collection, nevertheless it’s additionally very a lot a fantasy story that’s leaning into its lore and each of those elements work properly collectively.