Netflix’s Cyberpunk 2077 Anime With Gurren Lagann Director Appears in New Trailer

The on-demand series and movie platform plans the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for this 2022.

Despite its recent crisis in the number of subscribers, Netflix has realized the potential of video games in other formats. That is why it has already adapted several franchises to its ecosystem, where names like Castlevania or the next Resident Evil series stand out, but it is clear that the platform is looking for new opportunities. Several months ago, we discovered the intention to release an anime based on the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, and we could have more news regarding this project in a few days.

Netflix’s Geeked Week will be held from June 6 to 10Of the June 6 to 10, Netfix will celebrate its Geeked Week, a virtual festival in which they celebrate this genre with news about their future series, exclusive previews and more. Taking into account the cyberpunk nature of the CD Projekt RED game, it was expected that it would have a certain presence in an event of this caliber, so we will know more about the project led by Hiroyuji Imaishidirector of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, and whose soundtrack will be provided by Akira Yamaokawho gave us goosebumps in Silent Hill.

Netflix wanted to present its next event with a trailer that includes some of the series that it has in production. As you can see in the video that heads this news, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime is seen during a few very short momentsalthough the advance also has the presence of other successful series such as Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy or the already mentioned project of Resident Evil.

And what about series related to video games? As seen in the trailer, Geeked Week will also provide news related to titles such as The Cuphead Show, which has already been renewed for a second season, and the acclaimed Arcane series, which, after its overwhelming success, has confirmed that its next batch of chapters will not arrive in 2022.