Netflix’s Cyberpunk Series Edgerunners Showcases Its Anime-Style Opening

The production premieres on the streaming platform in September of this year.

Some Netflix subscribers are looking forward to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the cyberpunk anime series which set its date for September on the video platform with a proposal for ten episodes that will be introduced by the opening that you can see on these same lines.

Netflix has published this opening credits sequence to whet your appetite, and in it we see how yellow predominates between animations that show us some of the characters. There are, of course, the names of the cast members who are working on it, with the director Hiroyuki Imaishi at the head and the Franz Ferdinand music.

Edgerunners will tell us the independent story of a street kid trying to survive in Night City, a city of the future obsessed with technology and body modification. The protagonists are two: David and Lucy, who have been created by Yoh Yoshinari, chief character designer of the series.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in September of this year. Meanwhile, CD Projekt continues to work on Cyberpunk 2077, with more content expected to arrive in the game in the coming months.

More about: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077, Netflix, Anime and TV series and video games.