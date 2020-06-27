Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods Star Jonathan Majors Talks About Spike Lee’s Major Impact On Him As A Kid

The primary time you see a black protagonist, for me, an actual black protagonist, it is Malcolm X. Thoughts you, I used to be born in 1989. Malcolm X got here out in 1992, and I lived in a black family, so when that film hit we had been watching it. We had been watching it again and again and over and over. Malcolm X was a superhero, subsequently Denzel Washington is a fucking superhero. As a nine-year-old child desirous to be a superhero, I wished to be Malcolm X.