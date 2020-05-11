Netflix’s Dead To Me Season 2 Ending: What Happened And How It Sets Up Season 3

For what it is price, Jen tried exhibiting Perez the place she buried the physique (holding Judy’s title out of it), however failed to recollect the place it was positioned. However whereas driving again to city, the ladies bonded partly over the ability of motherhood, having each misplaced their moms whereas younger. And after Nick Prager alerted her of the case blowing vast open regarding Steve’s unlawful operations, the detective made the unpredictable option to keep away from commonplace process by giving Jen a free cross. The massive query, although, is whether or not or not that immunity will stay intact now that Steve’s physique was discovered, and whether or not or not Perez’s selection will come again to hang-out her in a possible Season 3.