Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest Trailer: Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Try To Sing Their Way To The Top

Will Ferrell has had a protracted and celebrated profession in comedy, placing his signature excessive power efficiency into numerous tasks through the years together with Anchorman, Step Brothers, and Talladega Nights. Ferrell is heading to streaming along with his upcoming Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga, which he additionally wrote and produced. He stars within the film alongside Rachel McAdams, with the primary trailer simply arriving on-line. And it seems bonkers.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga is about inside the titular music contest, with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ character as hopeful singers from Iceland. Lars and Sigrit’s band Fireplace Saga are the laughing inventory of their nation’s music scene, however one way or the other find yourself being the one group that may be a part of Eurovision and symbolize Iceland. As you’ll be able to think about, loads of hijinks will ensue.
Try the trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga beneath.
I do not learn about you guys, however I am type of bought on this one. The trailer for Eurovision Song Contest seems prefer it’ll have some peak Will Ferrell, together with his share of pratfalls and bodily comedy. Let’s break down precisely what we’re being proven for Netflix’s upcoming film.
The trailer opens up on Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell’s characters Lars and Sigrit, who’ve at all times dreamed of competing in Eurovision. There’s only one downside: they are not notably sturdy musicians. We see their band Fireplace Saga being booed at a neighborhood bar, and it seems like maybe they’re too outdated to lastly obtain their objective.
However for some unseen purpose, Iceland fails to provide a greater group to place into Eurovision. That enables the movie’s protagonists to lastly get their shot, and there’ll loads of roadblocks of their option to superstardom. This consists of being insulted by these in cost, and coping with stiff musical competitors from all over the world.
This primary trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga additionally units up the comedy’s antagonist: Downton Abbey and Legion actor Dan Stevens. He regularly taunts the pair, whereas additionally attempting to seduce Rachel McAdams’ character. One other character who presents a battle is Lars’ father Erick, performed by 007 himself Pierce Brosnan. Erick clearly doesn’t assist his son, with Will Ferrell explaining their relationship to hilarious outcomes.
As beforehand said, Will Ferrell is intimately concerned in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga. Other than starring within the upcoming Netflix film, he additionally wrote it alongside Andrew Steele. Ferrell can be credit as a producer on the movie, so it is clear that the enduring comic vastly contributed to Eurovision Song Contest. We’ll simply have to attend and see how issues fall into place when the film arrives on Netflix.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fireplace Saga can be out there to stream June 26th on Netflix. You should definitely take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
