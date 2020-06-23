Netflix’s Extraction Producer Charged With Sexual Assault And Kidnapping

Depart a Remark
A Hollywood producer, who has been a part of such latest movies as Netflix’s Extraction in addition to the Charlize Theron motion film Atomic Blonde, has surrendered to Santa Barbara County authorities after being charged with 11 completely different intercourse crimes from incidents relationship again to 2012.
David Guillod’s fees stem from three completely different alleged assaults which passed off in 2012, 2014, and 2015. The costs in opposition to him embrace kidnap for rape and three counts of rape of an unconscious individual. Guillod’s spokesperson advised Selection that he denies all the fees in opposition to him and appears ahead to clearing his title. He is being held on $three million bail and will face 21 years to life in jail if convicted of all fees. Guillod was anticipated to publish bond nevertheless it’s unclear if he has been launched but.
Solely one of many fees passed off in Santa Barbara County, the opposite two are from Los Angeles however an settlement between the 2 counties will see all three prosecuted in Santa Barbara.
In 2017, actress Jessica Barth, who co-starred in Seth MacFarlane’s Ted films, accused Guillod of drugging and assaulting her. She took the case to the police on the time, and Guillod ended up resigning from his place as CEO of Main Wave Leisure. Barth retweeted the report of Guillod’s arrest, posed by the group Time’s Up, however has made no additional touch upon social media.
Guillod’s spokesperson claims the producer has amassed proof which is able to contradict the accusations in opposition to him and assist show his innocence. This consists of an alleged unfavorable DNA check in one of many instances, in addition to numerous textual content messages, e-mails and witness statements, in addition to a number of polygraph checks which Guillod reportedly handed relating to the allegations.
With Guillod claiming his innocence these instances actually are on their option to trial. With the delays that court docket programs across the nation have seen because of the pandemic, it may very well be a while earlier than these fees ever really see the within of a courtroom. This case is much from over. Anyone with info, or additional accusations in opposition to Guillod is being inspired to contact the Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Workplace, which means that there is a feeling there may very well be extra potential victims on the market. In that case, we may see extra fees filed earlier than that is over.
David Guillod’s arrest within the newest in a string that has gone again the final a number of years. We have seen many males in positions of energy in Hollywood be accused of sexual misconduct to various levels. Teams like Time’s Up have been based to attract consideration to such ongoing issues in Hollywood so as to deliver them to an finish. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra info on this case because it develops.
