Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Set to Make Waves

Netflix collection “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” delivers precisely what it guarantees: a shiny window into the lives of 4 rich, glamorous ladies celebrating their enduring friendships on display. Bravo could have gotten there first with its “Actual Housewives” franchise, however the streaming big’s take is the primary of its type out of India.

The chemistry between the 4 ladies — all of whom are married to actors — is palpable. Of the 4, Neelam Kothari is arguably probably the most profitable, having loved an extended profession as a Bollywood main girl within the Eighties and Nineteen Nineties.

Some 20 years in the past, Kothari referred to as time on her appearing profession. She is now married to actor Samir Soni (“Pupil of the Yr 2″). “To be again on display after so a few years and, that too, with my greatest mates, has been an exhilarating expertise,” Kothari tells Selection. “We needed the viewers to see us for who we actually are and have a great chortle together with us.”

Kothari made an on-screen pairing with actor Chunkey Pandey in movies “Aag Hello Aag” (1987), “Paap Ki Duniya” (1988) and “Ghar Ka Chiraag.” Pandey’s costume designer spouse Bhavana Pandey can also be one of the protagonists of the present.

“How many individuals get fortunate sufficient to do a present with their greatest mates?” asks Bhavana Pandey. “Nicely, we did and loved each minute of it.” The Pandeys’ daughter Ananya can also be a Bollywood star (“Pati Patni Aur Woh”), and seems on the present.

“The 4 of us have been mates for eons and we actually loved celebrating that friendship on this collection,” says former mannequin Maheep Kapoor, who’s married to actor Sanjay.

Within the first episode, the Kapoors take their actor-in-training daughter Shanaya to Paris for the Le Bal des Débutantes ball, the place Sanjay is star-struck to meet Jet Li and takes an compulsory selfie.

If all of it appears very cozy and insular, it’s, because the present is produced by massively influential producer-director Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Leisure. Johar, aside from his movies like “My Identify is Khan,” is understood for touchdown prime Bollywood expertise on his chat present “Koffee With Karan,” which airs on Disney’s Star community.

Nonetheless, “Bollywood Wives” additionally serves up a stark reminder that solely having entry and alternatives is not any assure of success within the business. Sanjay Kapoor, for instance, was born into Bollywood royalty together with his producer brother Boney (“Mr. India”) and actor brother Anil (“Slumdog Millionaire”) each being A-listers, and was given a dream launch as a hero within the movie “Prem” (1995). Nonetheless, his profession by no means took off in fairly the identical means, and it’s solely just lately, with Netflix’s “Lust Tales,” that the actor’s staged one thing of a comeback.

“I’ve seen this business too intently; it’s not a fairy story,” says Sanjay Kapoor in a single of the present’s extra candid moments.

The present’s protagonists repeatedly refer to themselves as household, moderately than simply mates, and in case that reminds viewers of one other well-known TV household, the Kardashians, they’re duly title checked, with boutique proprietor Seema Khan, married to actor and producer Sohail Khan (“Dabangg 3,” starring brother Salman Khan) being an enormous fan.

Because the collection globe trots like a well-oiled machine, (“The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” producer Michael Name is consulting producer on some episodes), the good and the great of Bollywood additionally make cameos all through.

As Seema Khan says, “The one goal we had whereas making this present was to have enjoyable with our besties (one another) and we had masses of it! We hope the audiences get pleasure from this 25-year-long friendship and all of the insanity that comes with it.”

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” streams from Nov. 27.