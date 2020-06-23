Netflix’s Feel The Beat Cast Share Feelings After Becoming Netflix’s #1 Movie

Depart a Remark
These days in case your film lands on Netflix’s High 10 chart, it’s a fairly thrilling second. Netflix’s rankings have change into a brand new barometer for film success. So, you’ll be able to think about how thrilling Netflix’s Feel the Beat solid was once they heard they hit #1.
In fact, once you’ve hit such a milestone, you excitedly head on over to social media and share your emotions about it. First up is actor Wolfgang Novogratz, who performs Nick in Feel the Beat. He took to social media to precise his due to the world for watching the film. He mentioned he feels so fortunate to have been a part of a candy story. Test it out:
I ought to point out that as of proper now, Feel the Beat is rating #5 on Netflix’s High 10, proper behind the steamy romance 365 Days and the animated film The Nut Job. Although Feel the Beat has slipped a bit of bit since hitting #1, it’s nonetheless a powerful feat nonetheless.
Feel the Beat stars Sofia Carson, identified for her work on Disney’s The Descendants and the Adventures in Babysitting remake, as a self-centered Broadway dancer who doesn’t get an audition and returns dwelling. As soon as there, she reluctantly agrees to assist coach a bunch of younger dancers for a contest.
For her half, Sofia Carson is something however reluctant to share how she feels about Feel the Beat’s success on social media. Test it out:
And, lastly, the one who orchestrated the film, director Elissa Down, shared just a few ideas about Feel the Beat’s rise to the highest of Netflix’s charts. Right here’s what she mentioned:
So glad that audiences are having fun with the film and what it has to say. Thanks for all of your beautiful messages, your fantastic images of watching the film and all the nice posts
Since Netflix Originals not often see the sunshine of day in a theater, the Netflix High 10 has change into the go-to bar to measure a film’s success. It’s tough to know, although, precisely how the rating system works, because it’s a fickle beast and a film’s standing can shortly change.
The Netflix rating system additionally won’t be the very best gauge for high quality. We’ve written up to now how Netflix Originals with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0% nonetheless discovered its manner on the Netflix High 10, just like the panned John Henry film starring Terry Crews and Ludacris.
Nonetheless, hats off to Feel the Beat for hitting #1. It feels like a enjoyable, heat and feel-good film for the entire household. That is one thing, I believe it’s protected to say, we may all use extra of.
