Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Debuts Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Firefly Lane,” starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, and Courtroom TV introduced it is going to air an hour-long particular on George Floyd.

DATES

Netflix’s new younger grownup collection “Ginny & Georgia” will premiere Feb. 24, starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey within the respective titular roles. Ginny is an angsty and awkward 15-year-old who typically looks like she doesn’t measure as much as her 30-year-old mom Georgia. Rising up on the transfer, Georgia desperately needs to cool down in picturesque New England and lead a traditional life, however her previous threatens to meet up with her and wreck her plans. The ten-episode collection is helmed by an all-woman artistic group with creator Sarah Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher and director Anya Adams. See some first-look photos beneath.

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY and SARA WAISGLASS as MAXINE in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. SOPHIE GIRAUD/NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY and BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) DIESEL LA TORRACA as AUSTIN, BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA, and ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) JENNIFER ROBERTSON as ELLEN and BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA in episode 101 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA and SCOTT PORTER as MAYOR PAUL RANDOLPH in episode 102 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) CHELSEA CLARK as NORAH, ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY, and KATIE DOUGLAS as ABBY in episode 102 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) FELIX MALLARD as MARCUS and ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY in episode 103 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) ANTONIA GENTRY as GINNY, MASON TEMPLE as HUNTER, and BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA in episode 104 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

GINNY & GEORGIA (L to R) BRIANNE HOWEY as GEORGIA and RAYMOND ABLACK as JOE in episode 109 of GINNY & GEORGIA Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Lifetime will premiere 4 new films based mostly on the best-selling Landry ebook collection by V.C. Andrews starting March 20. “Ruby,” “Pearl within the Mist,” “All That Glitters” and “Hidden Jewel” will debut over consecutive weekends. The film collection, that includes newly-announced solid members Kristian Alfonso, Marilu Henner, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick, follows Ruby Landry, who, after rising up together with her caring grandmother within the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of darkish household secrets and techniques and discovers she has one other household residing in New Orleans.

Comedy Central’s digital puppet collection “Blark and Son” will premiere its second season throughout the community’s digital platforms each Saturday starting Jan. 30. The collection, about an excessively masculine single father who constantly tries to hang around along with his overly nerdy son, added Jane Lynch to the voice solid for Season 2. The eight-episode season was created by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Ben Bayouth, who additionally voices Blark, and developed with head author Adam Aseraf. Watch a trailer beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s four-part docuseries “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints,” following a youth soccer program within the coronary heart of East New York, Brooklyn, debuted a primary trailer. From Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, the collection delves into the Brooklyn Saints program, which gives boys ages seven by means of 13 not only a sport, but additionally a group and help system of coaches and fogeys. The collection, which premieres Jan. 29, takes viewers over the course of a season to witness the Saints’ energy on and off the sector, as they have a good time victories and overcome losses. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix launched the trailer for its upcoming drama collection “Firefly Lane,” set to debut Feb. 3. The ten-episode hour-long present follows the unlikely duo of the daring Tully and shy Kate who’re bonded by a tragedy at age 14. The present, based mostly on the novel of the identical title by New York Occasions bestseller Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer, the collection follows the ladies as they expertise 30 years of ups and downs, a few of which threaten to destroy their friendship. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star because the grownup variations of Tully and Kate, respectively. Watch the trailer beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Unhealthy Robotic has appointed John Agbaje to the function of senior vp of animation, the place he’ll work throughout each the corporate’s movie and tv teams on animation initiatives together with the upcoming “Oh, the Locations You’ll Go!” and just lately introduced brief movie, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Agbaje steps into the function from FX the place he was liable for creating tv initiatives throughout animation and dwell motion.

SPECIALS

Courtroom TV, the multiplatform community devoted to dwell and in-depth authorized reporting, will premiere “I Can’t Breathe — A Courtroom TV Particular,” on the life and dying of George Floyd on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. The hour-long particular will set the stage for the trials of the 4 Minneapolis cops charged within the killing of Floyd and take viewers by means of Floyd’s life, along with his beginnings in Houston, Texas. The particular options unique interviews with Floyd’s associates Herbert Mouton, Travis Cains and Vaughn Dickerson, in addition to Jim Lane, the brother of one of many officers charged within the case; Houston Ahead Occasions affiliate editor Jeff Boney; Houston group activist Carl Davis; Minneapolis group activist Michelle Gross, and extra.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Kate Winslet, Javicia Leslie and the Foo Fighters might be on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” whereas Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and Rico Nasty might be friends on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Sen. Bernie Sanders and Finneas are tonight’s friends on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” and Anne Hathaway and Jane Levy are on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”