Netflix’s Have A Good Trip Trailer Has Celebs Talking About Their Drug Experiences

Nevertheless, this can be a documentary, and if drug experiences are the subject of dialog, you might want to deliver one thing further to the desk. As such, the interviews in Have A Good Trip are accompanied by each live-action and cartoon recreations of what these celebrities noticed whereas they had been tripping onerous. Whereas seeing what unfolded of their minds isn’t practically the identical as experiencing it firsthand, these recreations undoubtedly do a strong job of displaying simply how wild being on these substances might be.