Netflix’s Have A Good Trip Trailer Has Celebs Talking About Their Drug Experiences

Medicine: they will do bizarre issues to your thoughts, particularly these of the extra psychedelic selection. Loads of people have gone on these sorts of hallucinatory journeys, others have steered clear. Ought to you end up within the latter class and are interested by what these sorts of drug experiences are like, however don’t need to partake in them, you’re in luck, because the Netflix documentary Have A Good Trip explores that very topic.
Really, even these of you who’ve gone on journeys is likely to be curious to be taught what varied celebrities went by after they had been on medication, as teased within the Have A Good Trip trailer under.
Effectively, this appears all types of wacky. Admittedly, if any of us had the prospect to take a seat down one-on-one with well-known folks like Sting, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, Rosie Perez and Grateful Lifeless’s Invoice Kreutzmann, and hear them discuss what they noticed and skilled whereas on the likes of LSD, mushrooms and extra, that might undoubtedly be an amusing solution to cross the time.
Nevertheless, this can be a documentary, and if drug experiences are the subject of dialog, you might want to deliver one thing further to the desk. As such, the interviews in Have A Good Trip are accompanied by each live-action and cartoon recreations of what these celebrities noticed whereas they had been tripping onerous. Whereas seeing what unfolded of their minds isn’t practically the identical as experiencing it firsthand, these recreations undoubtedly do a strong job of displaying simply how wild being on these substances might be.
Simply have a look at the picture on the high of this text: a large Keep Puft Marshmallow Man rampaging in the direction of terrified residents Ghostbusters-style. And that’s one of many tamer issues proven/talked about on this trailer! Sting heard grass and timber speaking to him, Rosie Perez felt herself turning into the very mattress she was laying on and A$AP Rocky had a rainbow shot out of his dick. That’s insane!
I particularly obtained a kick out of Parks & Recreation alum Adam Scott recreating a type of anti-drug after faculty specials from the ‘80s, saying that medication are fun riot… till they’re not. The preview caps off with Ben Stiller acknowledging that he took acid as soon as and “possibly didn’t even have to,” and added that he may have simply watched this documentary as a substitute. Effectively, no less than that choice will quickly be accessible for folks on the fence about psychedelics.
Netflix has loads of unique feature-length and series-length documentaries to view, with the notable TV choices together with Making A Assassin and the crazy-in-its-own-way Tiger King. Have A Good Trip falls into the feature-length class, however it’ll be fascinating to see how this documentary does throughout its first weeks on the service, particularly if it finally ends up cracking the Prime 10. Absolutely loads of subscribers are interested by celeb drug journeys, proper?
Have A Good Trip drops on Netflix Monday, Could 11. Be at liberty to look by what the streaming platform has arising in its TV division with our Netflix schedule.
