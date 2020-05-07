Netflix’s Hollywood Ending: Ryan Murphy Explains His Decision To Change The Real Life Story

It was very emotional to have these individuals get justice and to be seen and to have acceptance, which all people ought to have and wish. It was an emotional factor to present them the blissful ending that that they had been denied. I felt it within the writing and I felt it after we had been taking pictures it and, I don’t know the way you felt watching that final episode, but it surely’s very tearful. You notice how a lot of an injustice it was and the way nice it feels to proper the mistaken.