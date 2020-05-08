Netflix’s Hollywood Nearly Showed Full-Frontal Nudity From Male Stars

Hollywood, Netflix’s seven-episode restricted collection, has its fair proportion of intercourse scenes. In truth, the primary couple of episodes had been particularly laden with them and. Although contemplating two of the characters had been intercourse employees taking their shoppers to “Dreamland” beneath the quilt of working a gasoline station, it’s not exhausting to grasp why there was a lot nudity. Nonetheless, it seems Hollywood got here near being much more salacious than its closing minimize, as an early draft of the script indicated audiences had been set to be proven full-frontal nudity from its male stars.