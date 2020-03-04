Netflix’s horror series Marianne has been cancelled after just one season

Netflix’s French-language horror series Marianne has been cancelled after just one season, regardless of optimistic critiques from each critics and horror-maestro Stephen King himself.

The series adopted Emma (Victoire Du Bois), a French horror novelist who begins to grasp that the scary characters she writes about are additionally in the actual world.

Series creator Samuel Bodin introduced the information on Instagram, posting a nonetheless from the series and captioning it: “There received’t be a second season for MARIANNE. We’re very sorry and unhappy about that. However we are going to see you in different tales…”

Stephen King, whose books embrace Carrie, The Shining, and It, beforehand tweeted reward for the series, informing his followers:“If you happen to’re one of these sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It additionally has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

If you happen to’re one of these sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It additionally has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 26, 2019

You possibly can watch the primary (and solely) series of Marianne on Netflix.