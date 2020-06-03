Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Docuseries Could Get More Episodes

Depart a Remark
Netflix has produced some intense docuseries, starting from Making a Assassin to The Keepers to even Tiger King, to a sure extent. The most recent docuseries to make waves on the streaming large is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, centered on Jeffrey Epstein’s life main as much as his arrest in 2019. Epstein’s demise in 2019 might need meant the docuseries was finished for good, however Filthy Rich director Lisa Bryant revealed a cause that the collection has the potential for extra episodes.
When requested if she deliberate to supply any further Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich content material, Lisa Bryant informed EW:
If Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested tomorrow, would we attempt to do one thing? In all probability, however I do not know. There are issues which might be nonetheless taking place. Each few weeks there’s some authorized motion. I believe the subsequent massive factor that may very well be an episode is one thing like considered one of these co-conspirators being arrested or some massive break like that. We’re definitely protecting it on our radar.
In keeping with Lisa Bryant, the arrest of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell can be cause to return to Filthy Rich to supply new content material. Regardless of Epstein’s demise in 2019, the authorized instances are evidently nonetheless ongoing, and an enormous break might end in extra episodes. Bryant and Co. are apparently protecting their eyes on the newest developments, and the end result may very well be a return to Filthy Rich.
That is to not say that viewers who binged by the 4 episodes of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich are undoubtedly going to see a follow-up episode or episodes, however Lisa Bryant did not rule out extra content material, and Netflix will not be inclined to cross up on extra if the chance arises. Filthy Rich launched on Might 27, and on the time of writing, the docuseries at present holds the #2 spot on Netflix’s Prime 10, behind Steve Carell’s House Drive (which additionally has an unsure future) and Candy Magnolias.
In case you are not aware of the case of Jeffrey Epstein that resulted within the docuseries, the tycoon was accused of abusing underage women and girls for many years with a community of enablers who helped him. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich consists of the firsthand accounts of a number of of his accusers. Director Lisa Bryant shared how Filthy Rich went about recruiting Epstein’s accusers for the collection:
There was no persuading. It was actually about making an attempt to make inroads to earn their belief and first having conversations, then hopefully establishing a gathering. They discovered about our good intentions — that we’re simply letting the world know that this went on and making an attempt to determine how on earth that occurred and the way he lied and manipulated. We made inroads that method, after which we received one on digital camera, after which it led to them telling another person or giving us a lead. We have been shocked at how forthcoming they have been.
Working for less than 4 episodes, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich tells its story in much less time than comparable docuseries like The Keepers and The Household, however it packs quite a bit into these for installments. Yow will discover the total collection of Filthy Rich streaming on Netflix now, in need of Lisa Bryant coming ahead with information of content material for extra episodes.
