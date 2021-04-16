Netflix’s Jennifer Breslow Joins Legendary as Exec VP of TV, Digital Media

Jennifer Breslow, most not too long ago a content material government at Netflix, is becoming a member of Legendary Tv as its government vice chairman of TV and digital media.

“Jennifer’s confirmed monitor report of figuring out, creating and creating world class storytelling for world audiences makes her the best candidate to affix Legendary as we proceed to scale our tv and digital media footprint,” mentioned Legendary head of tv Chris Albrecht. “We’re excited to have her as a pacesetter on the Legendary group.”

Breslow, who will report back to Albrecht in her new function, was most not too long ago liable for Netflix’s “Destiny: The Winx Saga” and “Firefly Lane.” She first joined the streaming firm in 2016 as director of content material for worldwide authentic sequence and has labored on a 123 of sequence in Mexico, Brazil, India, Korea, France, Sweden and Italy. Breslow spent most of 2018 constructing out Netflix’s group and European content material hub from Amsterdam, whereas additionally overseeing France and Italy’s slates.

Previous to her time at Netflix, Breslow served as senior vice chairman and VP of scripted sequence at A+E/Lifetime Networks overseeing the event and manufacturing of pilots and sequence, together with “Unreal.” She was beforehand VP of drama growth and present programming at ABC, protecting Shondaland and shepherding the artistic path of the “Scandal” pilot, as properly as “Gray’s Anatomy” and “Personal Observe,” amongst different sequence. Previous to that, on the CW, Breslow was VP of growth, and developed the unique “Gossip Woman” with Josh Schwarz and Stephanie Savage as properly as “Life Sudden” with Liz Tigelaar.

“I’m thrilled to affix Legendary and their outstanding model of escapist leisure,” mentioned Breslow. “It’s an thrilling alternative to work at an organization whose stellar library of IP has world enchantment for audiences and expertise. I stay up for working alongside my new colleagues and humbled to construct on their efforts.”