Netflix’s Lost in Space will return for a third and final season

Netflix has renewed Lost In Space for a third and final season set to debut someday subsequent 12 months.

The science-fiction collection reimagines the cult favorite 1960s tv present, following the Robinson household after their ship is knocked off-course, taking them on a harmful journey by means of house.

The second season of the Netflix Unique debuted on Christmas Eve final 12 months and phrase had been quiet since then on whether or not we’d be seeing extra.

However now, Selection experiences that Lost in Space will be returning for a third season that will wrap up the story’s plot threads and convey it to a shut.

Showrunner Zack Estrin revealed that this conclusion is precisely what was at all times deliberate for the collection, that means followers can count on a satisfying finale.

He stated: “We’ve at all times considered this explicit story of The Robinsons as a trilogy; a three half epic household journey with a clear starting, center and finish.

“It’s additionally value noting that, with what these characters undergo simply making an attempt to outlive every episode — if anybody deserves to catch their breath earlier than their subsequent mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robotic. And, after all, Debbie the Hen.”

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall and Taylor Russell.

Lost in Space: Season 3 will debut in 2021 on Netflix