Netflix’s Love Is Blind Reportedly Refused To Let One Star Leave For Personal Reasons

Warning: Spoilers forward for the Netflix actuality courting present Love Is Blind!
The Netflix actuality courting experiment Love Is Blind has taken the nation by storm. The three-week particular collection, which follows six {couples} who’ve gotten engaged after courting with out ever seeing or touching each other, has followers debating every part from which couple is in it for the lengthy haul, and who made essentially the most baffling choices, to who wanted to again out method earlier than they really did. Now we’re listening to that half of 1 couple, Jessica Batten, really wished to depart method earlier than she did, however wasn’t allowed to.
Viewers who tuned in to Love Is Blind noticed Jessica Batten settle for the proposal of Mark Cuevas towards the tip of the allotted 10 days of courting “blind.” The entire conversations that the duo, and each different pair of daters, had with one another was in a specifically designed pod that allow them hear one another, however not see or contact the opposite particular person. I do know. These loopy youngsters will do something these days to attempt to discover love!
After turning into engaged, Mark and Jessica have been whisked off to a romantic Mexican resort (together with 5 different engaged {couples}), after which lived collectively in the identical condo complicated as the opposite {couples}, to see if they might make their emotional connection match a bodily one. The {couples} who managed to succeed at that, and in addition mix their private lives on the finish of a month, had the chance to get married on the present, or break up.
As you’ll be able to see within the photograph above, Mark and Jessica did make it down the aisle, however Jessica selected to dump Mark on the alter, proper after he mentioned a really joyful “I do,” to marrying her. As cold-blooded because it regarded, Jessica is now in a position to say that she tried to depart the present method earlier than that time. After getting the go-ahead from a Netflix consultant who was current, this is what she advised Leisure Weekly when requested if she’d been given a chance to depart Mark earlier than their marriage ceremony:
Okay. Yeah, I imply, I needed to keep. I undoubtedly had a dialog about leaving and I wasn’t ready to try this. My canine bought sick too, and virtually died throughout the present, I had a lot different stuff happening. I wished to be 100 p.c in it however I sort of went out and in of eager to be 100 p.c in it and figuring out that I wanted to cope with my canine. It was actually irritating as a result of I sort of knew [Mark and I] weren’t going to get there. I undoubtedly had some conversations and tried to depart, however I wasn’t in a position to.
What. The. Hell? Whereas one couple breaks up whereas on the resort and by no means comes wherever close to strolling down the isle, each different couple that breaks up does it by preparing for his or her marriage ceremony and them leaving their meant on the alter in entrance of all of the assembled household and pals. Due to this, an enormous query for viewers has been whether or not or not everybody was contractually obligated to remain by the marriage as soon as they left the holiday portion of the present. Now, it seems that that will have been the case.
Jessica did not go into any extra particulars about when, particularly, these conversations with the manufacturing passed off or why she was advised she could not depart the present. However, when EW spoke to Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen about whether or not or not {couples} had the prospect to desert ship earlier than the marriage, he responded by saying:
Nicely, they clearly might again out of it or not undergo with it in the event that they wished to as a result of there was one couple that didn’t undergo with [the wedding]. So no one was pressured to do something.
Whereas that makes the present’s place on following relationships that a minimum of one get together knew wasn’t going to work appear reduce and dry, the query stays as to why Jessica wasn’t allowed to interrupt up with Mark and depart the present earlier than they each bought all gussied up and have been standing up in entrance of a minister. To not point out why, with that one exception, the opposite {couples} who broke up additionally did it on the alter. Positive, it makes for good drama, but it surely’s actually one of many worst methods to get dumped.
One factor that followers have mentioned loads throughout the preliminary run of Love Is Blind, which launched a number of episodes per week for 3 weeks, was how Jessica was clearly not that into Mark (particularly as soon as they noticed one another) and continued to run cold and hot with him, although he appeared to be all-in with their romance and coming marriage, no matter how she handled him. Nicely, based on Jessica, sticking round for marriage ceremony preparations was no picnic as soon as she realized how she actually felt about Mark:
It was psychological warfare, for positive, as a result of planning a marriage is annoying sufficient, I hear…It was tremendous annoying simply being in a scenario the place you’ll be able to’t depart, the strain’s on, you’re planning a marriage, and you recognize the ending, proper? However he and I actually wished it to be a constructive factor too, as a result of we had discovered one another and we had such a robust friendship and we have been undoubtedly related for a purpose. We undoubtedly had love for one another, I simply wasn’t totally in love with him so planning a marriage was a very, actually tough factor to do.
Man, I wager this was arduous. However, after watching the entire season of Love Is Blind, and listening to that Jessica (who doesn’t come off nice for a number of causes throughout the present) tried to depart when she noticed the writing on the wall of her and Mark’s romance, does make me wish to reduce her some slack. At the least she tried to do the best factor and never dump the poor man throughout their marriage ceremony. I’m curious to know now, although, if anybody else tried to depart and wasn’t allowed to.
The complete Season 1 of Love Is Blind is at present accessible on Netflix, with a reunion particular set to hit the streamer’s YouTube web page on March 5. For extra of what you’ll be able to watch proper now, try our 2020 premiere information and Netflix schedule.
