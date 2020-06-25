Netflix’s Love Is Blind Star Called Out For Allegedly Sleeping With Other Women The Whole Time

Mark, for his half, has denied that he and LC have been ever unique, saying “at no level have been we in an unique relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” whereas his consultant mentioned of his relationship with Jessica that “he was totally dedicated to the LIB course of and to Jessica” whereas they have been within the midst of Love Is Blind insanity. So, I suppose we’ll all simply should make of this what we’ll. Although, I’ve to say that every one of this does actually make me longing for Season 2, way more so than the prospect of truly courting in actual life, for certain.