Netflix’s Love Is Blind Star Called Out For Allegedly Sleeping With Other Women The Whole Time

In case your previous few months have been something like my previous few months, it can seem to be roughly 1000 years since Love Is Blind took Netflix (and its viewers) by storm. However, it was truly simply in early March that the present wrapped up with a reunion particular which caught up with the entire previously engaged / newly married {couples} a couple of yr after the cameras had final adopted them. In the event you nonetheless need data on all these lovelorn singles, although, Mark Cuevas is now being accused of allegedly sleeping round on Jessica Batten whereas they have been on the present.
There are a number of shifting elements to this story, so strive to stick with me. I am going to begin with the Mark and Jessica particulars, as a result of nobody who watched Love Is Blind got here away from that present with any appreciation for Jessica. Mark mainly appeared like a saint, whereas his fiancée earned the nickname “Messica,” and for excellent purpose.
Jessica was everywhere; saying she liked him, however displaying very apparent worries about the truth that she’s 10 years older than him. She additionally made a really unhealthy behavior of overtly pining for Matt Barnett, regardless that he was engaged to Amber Pike, treating Mark like shit proper to his face and doing weirdo stuff like letting her canine drink from her wine glass. However, now there appears to be a risk that Mark spent at the very least a few of their non-Mexican resort engagement time throwing dong throughout Atlanta. Check out Jessica’s touch upon an Instagram submit accusing Mark of dishonest, and we’ll dig into the main points after:
Wow. This is not a very good have a look at all, is it? So, I do know what your first query is: Who is that this different individual from Love Is Blind that Mark has been courting? Properly, it seems that it is Lauren “LC” Chamblin, who you’ll most definitely bear in mind because the third lady who was significantly interested by Barnett and whom he had some issue selecting between with Amber and Jessica additionally being within the combine.
So, a number of days in the past on Reddit (sure, this mess began on Reddit), somebody posted to say that somebody they knew was courting Mark, and included a photograph of Mark with the girl. LC then commented on that submit to say that she has been “courting Mark for the reason that starting of Might,” and went on to thank the poster for letting folks know, including that “I undoubtedly simply broke it off with Mark.” LC went on to speak to Individuals about what occurred:
Mark and I have been casually courting, however talked about remaining unique, particularly due to Covid-19, however that’s over now. The fundamental factor I realized from the present and previous relationships is that I need to be handled like a precedence, and never an possibility.
As you’ll be able to see from the Instagram submit, although, after the information of the LC / Mark breakup turned public, he was accused of “sleeping with MULTIPLE girls on the studio he educated at DURING the present,” in a touch upon the information. And, Jessica responded to that by saying she solely knew of 1 lady Mark was banging it out with whereas they have been on Love Is Blind.
Actually? I do not know what to make of this and have so many questions. Everybody left their jobs to go to Mexico and date folks sight unseen for Love Is Blind, then once they discovered somebody below these circumstances and received engaged, they have been allowed to see one another and reside collectively again in Atlanta till the marriage. I would thought that, between engagement and marriage ceremony, they have been away from work and mainly sequestered the entire time. However, if Mark was allegedly dishonest on Jessica with a number of girls on the place he labored, then, perhaps not?
Mark, for his half, has denied that he and LC have been ever unique, saying “at no level have been we in an unique relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” whereas his consultant mentioned of his relationship with Jessica that “he was totally dedicated to the LIB course of and to Jessica” whereas they have been within the midst of Love Is Blind insanity. So, I suppose we’ll all simply should make of this what we’ll. Although, I’ve to say that every one of this does actually make me longing for Season 2, way more so than the prospect of truly courting in actual life, for certain.
Netflix has already confirmed that two extra seasons of Love Is Blind are on the way in which, however whereas we look ahead to launch dates, you should definitely take a look at what else is coming to the streamer in 2020 and see what’s new elsewhere on TV this summer time!
