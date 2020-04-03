Netflix’s Love Wedding Repeat Trailer Has A Twist, But The Movie Will Have An Even Bigger One

Netflix has been closely investing within the rom-com style over the previous couple of years, placing out high quality merchandise like All the time Be My Possibly and in addition enjoyable, easy-breezy watches comparable to Vacation within the Wild. Subsequent, the subscription streaming service shall be placing out Love Wedding Repeat, a film that looks like it ought to have some punctuation in its title, however I digress. The excellent news? There’s already a trailer for the upcoming Netflix film.