Netflix’s Making A Murderer Subject Steven Avery’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Gets Update From Lawyer

Whereas Kathleen Zellner did not go into any deep specifics about Steven Avery’s day-to-day progress together with his COVID-19 prognosis, her declarative replace did appear to verify that the alleged killer will not be one of many 107,000+ victims who misplaced their lives as a result of issues from the still-non-contained novel coronavirus. It isn’t clear precisely how a lot medical consideration the headline-making Avery has acquired, however Zellner’s tweet implies that he is on the street to a full restoration, so it is assumed his state of affairs hasn’t been as harrowing as it has been for others.