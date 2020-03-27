Netflix’s Messiah has been cancelled after just one season

Netflix is not going to renew Messiah for a second collection, following reported uncertainty about filming internationally within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The information was confirmed by collection star Wil Traval, who posted an on-set picture on Instagram, captioned: “It’s a really unhappy day at this time. I’ve just obtained information from Netflix that there can be no season 2 of #messiah I wished to say to all of the followers thanks in your assist and love. I want issues have been completely different.”

Traval, who performed Will Matthews throughout collection one, additionally added the hashtag “#tellthemno” in an obvious try and encourage a fan petition calling for the present’s renewal, much like the one that helped save TV collection Lucifer.

Messiah collection one, which was filmed in numerous worldwide areas, follows a CIA officer (Michelle Monaghan) who should examine a modern-day Christ-like determine, Al-Masih, as she makes an attempt to find whether or not or not he’s a con-man – or the true deal.

