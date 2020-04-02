Netflix’s new comedy Brews Brothers will leave you in hysterics – here’s everything you need to know

It couldn’t be extra excellent timing for Netflix’s new comedy, Brews Brothers.

With a lot at the moment happening, the new present is about to take your thoughts off issues with its banter, beer and concord – or the shortage of it.

The comedy follows two estranged brothers who discover themselves operating a brewery collectively. And primarily based on the trailer, it appears to be like completely hilarious!

Right here’s everything you need to know…

When is Brews Brothers on?

Season one will be coming to Netflix on April 10th.

It’ll be accessible to stream on the location from 08:00 BST (British Summer season Time).

What’s Brews Brothers about?

The sequence is about two brothers Wilhem and Adam Rodman who run Robins brewery collectively, nevertheless, they’ve very completely different attitudes and strategies in how they strategy it.

“They are saying opposites are supposed to full one another, however you two collectively don’t even make a standard particular person,” says one of many characters in the trailer, and judging by the clip this couldn’t be extra true.

The official synopsis provides: “Each is a beer genius… a braumeister, however they couldn’t be extra completely different in their beer-making methods and personalities. Plenty of instances in a present you see two individuals who full one another. These two don’t even make a full particular person.”

Written by actual life brothers Greg Schaffer (That 70s Present) and Jeff Schaffer (The League), the comedy exhibits a humorous, but genuine sibling relationship and the way the work place could make or break this.

Who’re the forged?

Alan Aisenberg and Mike Citadel play the brothers Wilhelm and Adam; together with their mates Sarah (Carmen Flood) and Chuy (Marques Ray). Collectively they run Rodman’s – a brewery in Van Nuys, California.

It appears to be like like German actor and comic Flula Borg will even be making a visitor look, as he’s seen in the trailer swinging round by a rope whereas attempting to “drink from each holes” (we’ll leave you to work out what these are!).

Is there a trailer?

There positive is and from the appears to be like of it, it’s due to be hilarious!

From a beer-drinking canine, to some very unsavoury beer substances, the clip makes for some critical comedy gold.

You watch it under.

Brews Brothers airs on Netflix from April 10th.