Netflix’s New Dave Chappelle Special Has Comedian Calling Out Don Lemon

However I do suppose that this isn’t a second for modesty. We must always all be utilizing our platform to do no matter we will. And no less than to point out these younger folks and people folks on the market that we help them. And it doesn’t imply taking all the credit score for it or talking out for them. I feel that they will try this on their very own, that’s precisely proper. However I feel that they should know that folks like Dave Chappelle, like me, or whoever, helps them. And that’s all they should know. However the irony is that his particular is known as 8:46. He’s speaking about this problem, and I feel it’s nice. He’s utilizing his platform to speak about this in the best way that he can. Hear, I’m not past reproach or criticism. I really welcome it. And Dave can come on my present and he can discuss it any time.