Netflix’s New Dave Chappelle Special Has Comedian Calling Out Don Lemon

Legendary comic and TV star Dave Chappelle stunned followers all over the place with the discharge of a brand new Netflix comedy particular, which launched totally free on YouTube. Known as 8:46, the particular was filmed on June 6, with chairs arrange outdoors and social distancing measures taken to make it as secure as doable, and launched on June 11. Chappelle took the stage 87 days after his final efficiency, and he spent about half an hour combining comedy with social commentary, and it concerned calling out CNN host Don Lemon.
Don Lemon not too long ago used his present as a platform within the midst of the nationwide protests within the Black Lives Motion in opposition to police brutality following the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and he referred to as on various celebrities to lend their voices, together with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Drake, Anthony Anderson, Diddy, and extra. In response, Dave Chappelle used a part of his 8:46 particular to name out Lemon, saying:
So the opposite night time, I’m in my little membership home and I’m watching Don Lemon, that sizzling mattress of actuality. He says, ‘The place are all these celebrities? Why aren’t you speaking?’ This n—- stated all people. I used to be screaming on the TV. ‘I dare you to say me, n—-. I dare you.’ Has anybody ever listened to me do comedy? Have I ever not stated something about these items earlier than? So now swiftly, this n—- expects me to step in entrance of the streets and discuss over the work these persons are doing, as a celeb? Reply me. Do you wanna see a celeb proper now? Will we give a fuck what Ja Rule thinks? Does it matter about superstar? No. That is the streets speaking for themselves. They don’t want me proper now.
Dave Chappelle took problem with Don Lemon calling on celebrities to voice their help for Black Lives Matter in gentle of all of the protests, saying that the individuals who deserve the highlight are those doing all of the work. Celebrities are making headlines not too long ago for voicing help throughout crises in ways in which did not go over nicely.
Gal Gadot of Marvel Girl fame beforehand led well-known folks throughout a quarantine rendition of John Lennon’s “Think about,” and extra not too long ago a star-studded Black Lives Matter PSA featured the likes of Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Aaron Paul, and extra. Don Lemon calling out celebrities for not lending their voices did not sit nicely with Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle went on throughout his comedy particular to substantiate that he’ll keep out of the highlight and maintain the eye on the bigger points, which gained momentum following the demise of George Floyd. Chappelle revealed that the title of his comedy particular, 8:46, was named for the size of time that Floyd was pinned down earlier than his demise. Chappelle stated:
I saved my mouth shut and I’ll nonetheless maintain my mouth shut. However don’t suppose that my silence is complicit or all this shit these n—– are saying, attempting to get everybody to sing these fucking songs. I do know all these songs. I used to be raised on these songs. Why would anybody care what their favourite comic thinks after they noticed a police officer kneel on a person’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds?
The comic did not mince phrases in his response to Don Lemon calling out celebrities or his affirmation that he does not intend to vary his personal stance and begin talking up. Dave Chappelle made the purpose that he is retaining his silence for a purpose, and his is not the voice that ought to matter proper now.
In fact, Dave Chappelle’s particular on YouTube has already been watched greater than 6.5 million occasions on the time of writing, and that quantity will solely develop. Over on CNN, Don Lemon responded to Chappelle’s commentary. Within the course of, Lemon revealed that Chappelle is definitely his favourite comic, and that he is “really honored to be memorialized in a Dave Chappelle particular.”
Don Lemon additionally revealed that he agrees with Dave Chappelle that younger folks’s voices ought to be heard moderately than “the institution” of older folks, however Lemon additionally stood by his argument that superstar voices ought to be heard, together with Chappelle.
However I do suppose that this isn’t a second for modesty. We must always all be utilizing our platform to do no matter we will. And no less than to point out these younger folks and people folks on the market that we help them. And it doesn’t imply taking all the credit score for it or talking out for them. I feel that they will try this on their very own, that’s precisely proper. However I feel that they should know that folks like Dave Chappelle, like me, or whoever, helps them. And that’s all they should know. However the irony is that his particular is known as 8:46. He’s speaking about this problem, and I feel it’s nice. He’s utilizing his platform to speak about this in the best way that he can. Hear, I’m not past reproach or criticism. I really welcome it. And Dave can come on my present and he can discuss it any time.
Don Lemon, who anchors CNN Tonight with Don Lemon on weekdays on CNN, invited Dave Chappelle to come back on his present in his response to the comic’s feedback. Lemon went on to say that he welcomes Chappelle’s criticism and commentary as a result of they’re “two males of coloration who’ve two massive platforms” who’re having a dialogue, whether or not or not they agree.
Dave Chappelle hasn’t responded to Don Lemon’s feedback or his invitation on the time of writing. The comic’s presence on social media is proscribed, and his Instagram account has precisely one submit, and that submit is his 8:46 Netflix particular. Feedback on the submit have been restricted, however the numbers converse for themselves. After solely 16 hours on Chappelle’s account, the particular has been seen greater than 1.7 million occasions.
Dave Chappelle hasn't responded to Don Lemon's feedback or his invitation on the time of writing. The comic's presence on social media is proscribed, and his Instagram account has precisely one submit, and that submit is his 8:46 Netflix particular. Feedback on the submit have been restricted, however the numbers converse for themselves. After solely 16 hours on Chappelle's account, the particular has been seen greater than 1.7 million occasions.
