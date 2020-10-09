Netflix’s next Haunting sequence: What could inspire Bly Manor sequel?

In its first two sequence, Netflix horror anthology sequence The Haunting has already taken on arguably the 2 most iconic haunted home tales of all time – Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill Home, and Henry James’ The Flip of the Screw (which impressed The Haunting of Bly Manor) – offering creative and shifting trendy updates to each of those basic works with some terrifying frights alongside the best way.

As but, a 3rd sequence hasn’t been formally introduced, however given the streaming platform’s obvious dedication to show The Haunting into an anthology, it could appear unlikely they’d cease after simply two instalments. In fact, it could be some time earlier than we get one other one – sequence creator Mike Flanagan already has two extra separate Netflix tasks within the pipeline, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Membership, however within the meantime we’ve accomplished some digging to counsel which basic haunted home tales he could flip to next.



We’ve began with a number of strategies from the Victorian period, a interval which has a stellar fame for ghost tales – notably together with the aforementioned The Flip of the Screw. Ought to Flanagan choose to stay on this period then he has frankly a humiliation of riches to select from…

Elizabeth Gaskell’s The Outdated Nurse’s Story is one such choice – printed in 1852, the brief story sees a Nurse inform the three youngsters in her care of a horrifying occasion from her childhood whereas visiting Furnivall Manor, her mom’s ancestral dwelling which is dwelling to a mysterious portray and a phantom organ participant.

Or maybe he could go for Charlotte Riddell’s The Open Door, a couple of mansion through which a door received’t keep shut, and a protagonist who is decided to maintain it locked and discover out what went on behind that door?

Or one other chance is M. R. James’, Misplaced Hearts, which follows an orphan who arrives on the dwelling of a distant relation to seek out that the 2 earlier youngsters to remain there had gone lacking in mysterious circumstances.

All of those could be nice choices with lots of potential, however given Flanagan has solely simply visited the Victorian period for inspiration I believe it is perhaps clever to seek out supply materials from one other interval. An fascinating ghost story could be made in regards to the summer season of 1816 through which Mary Shelley, Lord Byron et al holed up in a Swiss mansion, resulting in Shelley’s writing of Frankenstein – however in fact Physician Who bought there first with the wonderful sequence 12 episode The Haunting of Villa Diodati. Flanagan could maybe take comparable materials and take it in a distinct course, however with the Who episode nonetheless very contemporary within the reminiscence it is perhaps higher to look elsewhere.

With Jackson and James already coated, Flanagan could resolve to show his consideration to a different legend of horror fiction, none apart from HP Lovecraft. If he have been to take action, the most suitable choice is perhaps a revisionist tackle 1937 novella The Shunned Home. This work focuses on a person and his uncle who turn into fascinated with an deserted and dilapidated home which had mysteriously precipitated the diseases and deaths of assorted residents over 100 yr stretch.

After discovering a weird yellow vapour, they resolve to spend the evening on the home with a purpose to establish the potential for supernatural exercise, and naturally all kinds of haunting discoveries – together with classically Lovecraftian monsters – are made.



Or maybe the next sequence could lie within the work of a newer horror legend: Stephen King. Flanagan has already bought expertise of taking King books to the massive display screen, and final yr helmed Physician Sleep – an adaptation of the sequel to one of many creator’s most enduring works: The Shining. Which begs the query – could The Haunting tackle not only a haunted home however a haunted resort?

In fact there may be already Stanley Kubrick’s iconic movie (which King famously dislikes), however to date Flanagan has not been delay by works which have already been tailored for the display screen – certainly each Jackson’s novel and James’ novella have beforehand been made into extraordinarily well-known movies (1963’s The Haunting and 1961’s The Innocents respectively).

Plus, given the character of the sequence, which tends to deviate from the supply materials and take it in a brand new course, there may be loads of potential for doing one thing somewhat completely different. So, The Haunting at The Overlook Lodge, anybody?