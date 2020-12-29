Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Lawsuit: Teacher Claims Copyright Infringement

A North Carolina English instructor and creator has filed a lawsuit towards Netflix and the creators of their hit present “Outer Banks,” claiming copyright infringement.

The official criticism was filed on Dec. 21 by Kevin Wooten, who’s the creator of the 2016 novel “Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure.” Wooten claims that Netflix and the creators of “Outer Banks” — Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke — acquired the plot for the present from his e-book.

The swimsuit alleges that each the present and the e-book share hanging similarities, together with that they happen within the Outer Banks, have the identical quantity of foremost characters that share related storylines, characteristic antagonists “consisting of a wealthy benefactor and a corrupt member of legislation enforcement” and uncover related clues main them to buried treasure, which is then stolen by stated antagonists.

Netflix didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

The Amazon description of Wooten’s e-book reads: “Benjamin and Nathaniel Pennywise, together with their uncle, Ottaway Burns, uncover a clue whereas diving off the coast of Ocracoke that takes them on an journey spanning two continents. They need to outwit a sinister group of treasure hunters who will cease at nothing to put maintain to the chest to allow them to use its contents to additional their agenda.”

Wooten is in search of to show that the creators had entry to his e-book earlier than making the present. In accordance with the criticism, Wooten claims that is potential as a result of he offered and promoted the e-book in Wilmington, N.C., a spot that the present’s creators have beforehand stated was a supply of inspiration.

Wooten is in search of cost for damages in addition to ongoing royalties, and has requested a trial by jury.