Netflix’s Ozark Season 3 Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

In a world the place excessive profile exhibits appear to be suspended left and proper because of the pandemic, Netflix was fortunate sufficient to have a significant present on its schedule in late March. Ozark has gained a stable quantity of Emmys for the streamer, however did the collection lose a few of that award-winning shine in Season 3?
That is partly for critics to determine, and takes are spilling in throughout the web with overwhelming help for the most recent season of Jason Bateman’s Netflix unique. First up is THR’s Daniel Fienberg who, by his personal admission, has been fairly onerous on Ozark in its first two seasons.
In its first two seasons, I have been pretty essential of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama, with its pervasive somberness, its sluggish pacing, its poorly conceived supporting characters and, particularly, its dogged resistance to taking pictures in partially illuminated rooms. A present that ought to have been an entertainingly pulpy thriller has too steadily performed as a laugh-free parody of status TV. Think about my shock to be penning this, then: The 10-episode third season of Ozark is a considerable enchancment over the lugubrious second season, and though it nonetheless suffers from most of the present’s trademark inconsistencies, that is most likely the perfect Ozark has ever been. At nearly each flip, issues level to a present that is making an attempt to make refinements, which I can respect.
It isn’t a glowing assertion so far as evaluations go, though take into account that that is somebody who wasn’t a giant fan of what Ozark had been doing, particularly in Season 2. With that mentioned, it is not likely a brand new take, and the factors Daniel Fienberg fabricated from how the present has handled its secondary characters up to now has been echoed by others.
That is to not say Season 3 of Ozark is totally faultless. Vainness Honest’s Richard Lawson loved Season 3 total, however had some grievances with how the story took form because the episodes went on. For him, it appears the season pulled from the identical thread too many occasions, and will’ve taken a bit extra danger to find methods to maintain the story transferring.
Ozark stays a sturdy and gripping collection. I simply want it discovered extra natural methods to maintain the twists coming, that it had religion within the power of its central thread as a substitute of taking a detour like this one, which was all the time going to finish in witless break.
Seems like a good criticism. In spite of everything, it isn’t like anybody in the end expects this present to have an overtly optimistic and harmonious relationship between the Byrdes and the drug cartel. They’re unhealthy folks, and because the collection has proven a number of occasions up to now, they do not reply to issues with understanding and a young hand. Keep in mind when Ruth obtained waterboarded in Season 2? That is most likely about one of many extra gentle punishments which have been doled out in Ozark, which is absolutely saying one thing.
Which, as Display screen Rant’s Kevin Yeoman factors out, is when Ozark is at its greatest. The fixed rigidity and threats of the worst villains retains the collection’ episodes participating from begin to end, and Season 3 continues that pattern. Even the Byrde household’s allies are the worst kind of individuals, so understandably, there’s all the time that air over an episode that even those that could be trusted can solely be taken thus far.
The presence of ominous exterior forces, whether or not they be the cartel, the FBI, or the villainous Snell household, has all the time been the present’s bread and butter. As has the dependable implementation of episodic crises that normally wind up resolved (solely to inadvertently create a brand new disaster) by the hour’s finish.Season 3 isn’t able to let that components fall by the wayside simply but. Most of the early episodes transfer to the present’s most acquainted rhythms, however the collection makes it clear {that a} completely different sort of storm is brewing on the horizon, one that can depart the collection perpetually modified. And because the Byrde household settles into its newfound position as criminals, Ozark demonstrates a welcome willingness to mess with its personal established order, and like Wendy, not be content material with properly sufficient.
Ozark appears to make sufficient modifications in Season 3 that almost all critics, even those that weren’t wholly on board from the beginning, are keen to confess the collection has taken a step up. As somebody who has screened the primary half of the season and was a giant fan of Seasons 1 and a pair of, I can say that those that favored these seasons will agree Season 3 is among the greatest thus far.
Which, as Richard Roeper identified in his assessment for the Chicago Solar Occasions, is due to the power of a robust supporting solid. The Byrdes’ accomplice lawyer Helen will get much more display time in Season 3, and Tom Pelphrey as Wendy’s brother Ben is a robust addition to an award-winning solid.
Janet McTeer’s ruthlessly environment friendly cartel legal professional Helen Pierce turns into a extra distinguished presence within the new season. (That’s a very good factor, given how McTeer kills on this position.) One other wild card growth that doesn’t come throughout as solely integral to the general storyline: the arrival of Wendy’s good-looking and charming however erratic youthful brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey), who’s bipolar and has gone off his meds.
Season 3 of Ozark picks up 6 months after Wendy’s determination to push forward with the on line casino deal and calling off Marty’s plan to flee with the household. Now, the household is operating a large operation within the Ozarks, and the FBI is sizzling on their path each step of the way in which. With rigidity mounting from all sides, Marty and Wendy have to be cautious or danger this home of playing cards they’ve precariously constructed collapsing on the slightest misstep.
Ozark Season 3 premieres on Netflix Friday, March 27 at 12:01 a.m. PT. As all the time, CinemaBlend is the place to be for the most recent information occurring in tv and films, and for a listing of the most popular Netflix originals to observe every month.
