Netflix’s Ozark Season 3 Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

The presence of ominous exterior forces, whether or not they be the cartel, the FBI, or the villainous Snell household, has all the time been the present’s bread and butter. As has the dependable implementation of episodic crises that normally wind up resolved (solely to inadvertently create a brand new disaster) by the hour’s finish.Season 3 isn’t able to let that components fall by the wayside simply but. Most of the early episodes transfer to the present’s most acquainted rhythms, however the collection makes it clear {that a} completely different sort of storm is brewing on the horizon, one that can depart the collection perpetually modified. And because the Byrde household settles into its newfound position as criminals, Ozark demonstrates a welcome willingness to mess with its personal established order, and like Wendy, not be content material with properly sufficient.