Netflix’s Project Power Clip Makes Joseph Gordon-Levitt Bulletproof And It’s Awesome

After watching the trailer for Netflix’s superhero journey Project Power, the idea of a tablet supplying you with an unknown superpower seemed fairly damned candy. Now, with a brand new clip launched from this streaming summer season blockbuster, we all know two new items of data, the primary being that it seems like the precise energy given to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character Frank is bulletproof energy. Nevertheless, the second truth, as you’ll see within the precise footage under, is that with nice energy comes an superior beatdown should you’re on the incorrect finish of stated powers. Have a look for your self:
This clip launched by Netflix isn’t proven within the context of what this second from Project Power really represents. However from the seems of issues, Levitt’s Frank hasn’t precisely let his companions on the police power learn about his utilization of the tablets the movie facilities its narrative round.
Chasing an invisible Power consumer by means of a faculty and into an alleyway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt takes a degree clean spherical to the face and, for a second, it seems like he is executed for. However simply as rapidly, that bullet crumples in opposition to his pores and skin and, after a fast energy nap, Frank is up and beating this barely invisible particular person to a pulp.
Alongside Jamie Foxx’s ex-soldier Artwork and Dominique Fishback’s pusher-turned-hero Robin, Project Power sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt finishing the trinity of heroes we’ll be watching at work within the newest film from Catfish administrators Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. So one can solely hope that within the coming weeks counting all the way down to the mid-August launch date of the movie, we’ll get to see some clips from Foxx and Fishback’s finish of issues. Such seems appear extraordinarily promising, after seeing this transient take a look at the R-rated hero story headed our method.
It’s a small piece of the motion however, after watching that clip a pair instances, the viewers in all probability needs extra. And you may’t blame them, as that battle between powered people is sufficient of a pump as much as make an individual need to watch the trailer to Project Power once more as properly.
Do you have to be in that type of temper, we’ve received you lined, as we’re going to supply that trailer for simple entry under. And should you haven’t seen the trailer however dig what you’ve seen within the clip, then you definately undoubtedly owe it to your self to get on board:
In a summer season the place Marvel and DC initiatives have been sadly (however properly) absent from the taking part in subject, it’s good to know that Netflix had Project Power ready and prepared for some comedian fashion antics. You’ll have the ability to see these feats of energy and heroism within the very close to future, as this film will smash into the Netflix streaming library on August 14th.
