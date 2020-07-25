Netflix’s Project Power Clip Makes Joseph Gordon-Levitt Bulletproof And It’s Awesome

After watching the trailer for Netflix’s superhero journey Project Power, the idea of a tablet supplying you with an unknown superpower seemed fairly damned candy. Now, with a brand new clip launched from this streaming summer season blockbuster, we all know two new items of data, the primary being that it seems like the precise energy given to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character Frank is bulletproof energy. Nevertheless, the second truth, as you’ll see within the precise footage under, is that with nice energy comes an superior beatdown should you’re on the incorrect finish of stated powers. Have a look for your self: