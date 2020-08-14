Netflix’s Project Power Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

In a summer time the place Marvel Studios and DC Comics haven’t been capable of convey the world superpowered thrills, Netflix is about to do its finest to compete with their newest authentic: director Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman’s Project Power. Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback, this R-rated caper is a couple of future New Orleans the place the streets are about to be flooded with a drug that, for 5 minutes, offers the consumer a novel superpower. And on the heels of the interviews which have come out of the press day for the movie, the embargo is up on important critiques, and we’ve bought among the reactions so that you can learn beneath.

We’ll begin with CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell, who rated Project Power at a 3 out of 5 stars, with the next feedback: