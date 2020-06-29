Netflix’s Queer Eye, Cheer Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners – Variety

Netflix dominated this yr’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, thanks partly to “Cheer” and “Queer Eye,” which led the winners checklist with two kudos every.
“Cheer” was named finest unstructured sequence, in addition to male star of the yr for Jerry Harris, whereas “Queer Eye” landed wins for life-style: vogue/magnificence present and ensemble solid in a scripted sequence.
Total, Netflix received eight awards, additionally selecting up trophies for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” (crime/justice sequence), “Anyone Feed Phil” (journey/journey sequence), “Love Is Blind” (relationship present), in addition to the peer-voted award for excellent achievement in nonfiction programming by a community or streaming platform.
Different networks with a number of wins have been ABC and Bravo, with two every. “Survivor” host and government producer Jeff Probst was awarded this yr’s Critics Choice Real TV Affect Award, “for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted tv business.”
The Critics Choice Affiliation (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ group NPACT collectively administer the awards, and introduced the winners on Monday morning. The CCA and NPACT scrapped an in-person ceremony this yr because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The honorees for the 2 peer-voted awards (excellent achievement in nonfiction programming by a community or streaming platform and excellent achievement in nonfiction manufacturing) have been chosen by the members of NPACT.
Listed here are the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards:
Competitors Collection
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
LEGO Masters (Fox)
Making It (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
High Chef (Bravo)
Competitors Collection: Expertise/Variety
WINNER: The Voice (NBC)
American Idol (ABC)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
La Voz (Telemundo)
Songland (NBC)
Unstructured Collection
WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)
{Couples} Remedy (Showtime)
Intervention (A&E)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)
We’re Right here (HBO)
Structured Collection
WINNER: The World Based on Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Encore! (Disney+)
Prop Tradition (Disney+)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Enterprise Present
WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again (Fox)
The Revenue (CNBC)
T-Ache’s College of Enterprise (Fuse)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
Sports activities Present
WINNER: The Final Dance (ESPN)
Blackballed (Quibi)
Cheer (Netflix)
Final Likelihood U (Netflix)
Peyton’s Locations (ESPN+)
Real Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Crime/Justice Collection
WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy (Netflix)
Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters (HBO)
The Innocence Recordsdata (Netflix)
The Pharmacist (Netflix)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Ongoing Documentary Collection
WINNER: Frontline (PBS)
Summary: The Artwork of Design (Netflix)
The Circus: Contained in the Craziest Political Marketing campaign on Earth (Showtime)
Final Likelihood U (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
Restricted Documentary Collection
WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)
Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters (HBO)
Cheer (Netflix)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy (Netflix)
The Final Dance (ESPN)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)
Brief Kind Collection
Carpool Karaoke: The Collection (Apple)
Comeback Children (The Dodo)
Creating Saturday Evening Reside (NBC)
The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
The Unimaginable Row (Discovery)
Whereas Black with MK Asante (Snap)
Reside Present
WINNER: Chasing the Remedy (TNT)
Construct (Yahoo)
Reside PD (A&E)
Speaking Lifeless (AMC)
Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Interactive Present
WINNER: Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Chasing the Remedy (TNT)
Enamorándonos (Univision)
Speaking Lifeless (AMC)
Culinary Present – TIE
WINNER (TIE): Chopped (Meals Community)
WINNER (TIE): High Chef (Bravo)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Event of Champions (Meals Community)
Ugly Scrumptious (Netflix)
Recreation Present
WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Best of All Time (ABC)
25 Phrases or Much less (Fox/Syndicated)
Mind Video games (Nationwide Geographic)
Money Cab (Bravo)
Psychological Samurai (Fox)
Journey/Journey Collection
WINNER: Anyone Feed Phil (Netflix)
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Nationwide Geographic)
The Nice Meals Truck Race (Meals Community)
Animal/Nature Present
WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Serengeti (Discovery)
Way of life: Style/Magnificence Present
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Making the Lower (Amazon)
Subsequent in Style (Netflix)
Venture Runway (Bravo)
Relationship Present
WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Are You the One? (MTV)
Black Love (OWN)
{Couples} Remedy (Showtime)
Way of life: Residence/Backyard Present
WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Movie star IOU (HGTV)
Residence (Apple TV+)
Residence City (HGTV)
Promoting Sundown (Netflix)
Ensemble Solid in an Unscripted Collection
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
Making the Lower (Amazon)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Feminine Star of The Yr
WINNER: Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Dr. Orna Guralnik – {Couples} Remedy (Showtime)
Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)
Male Star of The Yr
WINNER: Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)
The Fab 5 – Queer Eye (Netflix)
Trevor Noah – The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Match (YouTube Originals)
Present Host
WINNER: Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Tv Distribution)
Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Jeff Goldblum – The World Based on Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)
Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)
Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Community Or Streaming Platform
WINNER: Netflix
A+E Networks
HBO
Nationwide Geographic
PBS
TLC
Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Manufacturing
WINNER: Uncooked TV
Anvil 1893 Leisure
Huge Fish Leisure
Florentine Movies
Kinetic Content material
Good Canine Media
