Netflix’s Queer Eye, Cheer Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners – Variety

Netflix dominated this yr’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, thanks partly to “Cheer” and “Queer Eye,” which led the winners checklist with two kudos every.

“Cheer” was named finest unstructured sequence, in addition to male star of the yr for Jerry Harris, whereas “Queer Eye” landed wins for life-style: vogue/magnificence present and ensemble solid in a scripted sequence.

Total, Netflix received eight awards, additionally selecting up trophies for “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy” (crime/justice sequence), “Anyone Feed Phil” (journey/journey sequence), “Love Is Blind” (relationship present), in addition to the peer-voted award for excellent achievement in nonfiction programming by a community or streaming platform.

Different networks with a number of wins have been ABC and Bravo, with two every. “Survivor” host and government producer Jeff Probst was awarded this yr’s Critics Choice Real TV Affect Award, “for his ongoing contributions to the unscripted tv business.”

The Critics Choice Affiliation (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ group NPACT collectively administer the awards, and introduced the winners on Monday morning. The CCA and NPACT scrapped an in-person ceremony this yr because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees for the 2 peer-voted awards (excellent achievement in nonfiction programming by a community or streaming platform and excellent achievement in nonfiction manufacturing) have been chosen by the members of NPACT.

Listed here are the winners for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards:

Competitors Collection

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

High Chef (Bravo)

Competitors Collection: Expertise/Variety

WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

La Voz (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

Unstructured Collection

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

{Couples} Remedy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

We’re Right here (HBO)

Structured Collection

WINNER: The World Based on Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Encore! (Disney+)

Prop Tradition (Disney+)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Enterprise Present

WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again (Fox)

The Revenue (CNBC)

T-Ache’s College of Enterprise (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Sports activities Present

WINNER: The Final Dance (ESPN)

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Final Likelihood U (Netflix)

Peyton’s Locations (ESPN+)

Real Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Collection

WINNER: Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy (Netflix)

Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters (HBO)

The Innocence Recordsdata (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Collection

WINNER: Frontline (PBS)

Summary: The Artwork of Design (Netflix)

The Circus: Contained in the Craziest Political Marketing campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Final Likelihood U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

Restricted Documentary Collection

WINNER: Hillary (Hulu)

Atlanta’s Lacking and Murdered: The Misplaced Youngsters (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Wealthy (Netflix)

The Final Dance (ESPN)

Trial by Media (Netflix)

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Brief Kind Collection

Carpool Karaoke: The Collection (Apple)

Comeback Children (The Dodo)

Creating Saturday Evening Reside (NBC)

The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

The Unimaginable Row (Discovery)

Whereas Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Reside Present

WINNER: Chasing the Remedy (TNT)

Construct (Yahoo)

Reside PD (A&E)

Speaking Lifeless (AMC)

Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Present

WINNER: Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Chasing the Remedy (TNT)

Enamorándonos (Univision)

Speaking Lifeless (AMC)

Culinary Present – TIE

WINNER (TIE): Chopped (Meals Community)

WINNER (TIE): High Chef (Bravo)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Event of Champions (Meals Community)

Ugly Scrumptious (Netflix)

Recreation Present

WINNER: Jeopardy!: The Best of All Time (ABC)

25 Phrases or Much less (Fox/Syndicated)

Mind Video games (Nationwide Geographic)

Money Cab (Bravo)

Psychological Samurai (Fox)

Journey/Journey Collection

WINNER: Anyone Feed Phil (Netflix)



Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Nationwide Geographic)

The Nice Meals Truck Race (Meals Community)

Animal/Nature Present

WINNER: Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Way of life: Style/Magnificence Present

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the Lower (Amazon)

Subsequent in Style (Netflix)

Venture Runway (Bravo)

Relationship Present

WINNER: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Are You the One? (MTV)

Black Love (OWN)

{Couples} Remedy (Showtime)

Way of life: Residence/Backyard Present

WINNER: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Movie star IOU (HGTV)

Residence (Apple TV+)

Residence City (HGTV)

Promoting Sundown (Netflix)

Ensemble Solid in an Unscripted Collection

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Making the Lower (Amazon)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Feminine Star of The Yr

WINNER: Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – {Couples} Remedy (Showtime)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Yr

WINNER: Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)

The Fab 5 – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Match (YouTube Originals)

Present Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Tv Distribution)

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World Based on Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Community Or Streaming Platform

WINNER: Netflix

A+E Networks

HBO

Nationwide Geographic

PBS

TLC

Excellent Achievement In Nonfiction Manufacturing

WINNER: Uncooked TV

Anvil 1893 Leisure

Huge Fish Leisure

Florentine Movies

Kinetic Content material

Good Canine Media