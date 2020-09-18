Netflix’s Ratched ending defined: Will there be a second season?

Ryan Murphy followers have been busy binge watching the newest collection from the prolific producer, which places his distinctive spin on an iconic character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Sarah Paulson performs the title character in Ratched, a collection that explores the darkish origin of the chilly and uncaring nurse, revealing how she turned so ruthless.

The ending leaves a lot of questions unanswered and units up a scary confrontation that would be explored in season two, if the collection is renewed by Netflix – one thing that Paulson herself is eager for.

Right here’s your full rationalization for Ratched’s season one ending, in addition to what might come subsequent:

Ratched season 1 ending defined

After concluding that her unhinged brother, serial killer Edmund Tolleson, is past saving, Ratched hatches a plan to make sure that his execution is as fast and painless as attainable.

Figuring out the horrible abuse that they endured collectively by the hands of their twisted foster mother and father, she nonetheless feels some sympathy for him and doesn’t want to see him undergo.

Nevertheless, when Nurse Bucket is pressured by a deranged Charlotte Wells to launch Edmund, he calls for to know precisely the place Ratched is and what she had deliberate for him.

Anticipating to listen to of a daring escape try, Edmund feels shocked and betrayed when he will get phrase of Ratched’s plan to euthanise him, fleeing with Charlotte in Dr Hanover’s previous automotive.

Ratched passes them on the street and for a transient, haunting second they lock eyes, and she or he realises that her foster brother has simply turn into a harmful enemy for all times.



The story then jumps ahead roughly three years, with Ratched having fled Lucia State Hospital and began a new life in Mexico along with her girlfriend, Gwendolyn Briggs.

Gwendolyn’s most cancers, which had as soon as been thought terminal, appears to be going into remission and all appears nicely, however Ratched nonetheless has vivid nightmares of her brother monitoring her down.

Ratched’s former rival Nurse Bucket comes to go to the couple and it’s revealed that they’re now good associates, having fun with breakfast collectively within the radiant sunshine.

However Ratched’s ideas once more drift to her brother, asking Gwendolyn if there are any uncommon tales in her newspaper, a ritual she repeats every day.

Gwendolyn notes the murders of seven nurses in Chicago, simply as Ratched receives a telephone name from the bar from her brother: he is aware of the place she is and is chargeable for the killings.

They’ve an intense dialog over the telephone by which Ratched lastly confronts her brother, warning him that whereas he might imagine he’s coming to get her, she is going to in actual fact be prepared for him.

Within the closing moments of the collection, it’s revealed that Edmund and Charlotte are nonetheless travelling collectively, joined by a new confederate: motel proprietor Louise, who revealed Ratched’s location to them.

Will there be a Ratched season 2?



With an ending like that, it appears probably that producer Ryan Murphy and creator Evan Romansky are betting closely on a second season of Ratched at Netflix.

There’s but to be any official affirmation of Ratched season two, however star Sarah Paulson has beforehand expressed curiosity in returning to the function.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, she mentioned the potential for Ratched to catch as much as the occasions of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest “by the point we’re in season 4”.

Due to this fact, it seems the collection might be on our screens for a while if it could possibly discover a massive sufficient viewers, and a key plot thread in a potential second season must be the face-off between Ratched and her brother, Edmund.

Ratched is offered to stream on Netflix.