Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Halts Production Over Coronavirus

After shutting down manufacturing on “Stranger Issues” and several other different initiatives, Netflix has determined to briefly halt manufacturing on “Pink Discover” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The film had been taking pictures all around the world since February however had just lately moved their manufacturing to Atlanta. Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram and Selection has confirmed it. Throughout the two-week hiatus, the forged and crew will nonetheless be getting paid.

It’s unknown when the shoot was going to finish, although the movie had but to be given a launch date since going into manufacturing.

Johnson reteams along with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber for “Pink Discover.” He performs an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted artwork thief on the earth.

The movie will probably be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” staff, together with Beau Flynn for his Flynn Image Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for his or her Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Dangerous Model, Inc. Scott Sheldon serves as government producer.