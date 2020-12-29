Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos Won’t Get Salary

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and different high Netflix company executives is not going to obtain wage will increase in 2021.

Netflix disclosed Monday in a Securities and Trade Fee submitting that Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content material officer, will see his 2021 wage keep the identical as 2020 at $20 million. Hastings, co-CEO and chairman, shall be flat at $650,000.

The 2 high executives are additionally receiving the identical allocation of inventory choices for 2021 as they did this yr. Hastings is to obtain choices presently valued at $34 million. Sarandos’ choices are valued at $14.6 million. The 2 leaders of Netflix have the identical complete compensation bundle, at $34.65 million, however Hastings receives extra fairness coin.

Spencer Neumann, chief monetary officer, will see a $50,000 lower in wage versus 2020 however his choice allocation has elevated by the identical quantity. He’ll earn $6 million in wage and choices valued at $5,550,000.

The compensation bundle for Greg Peters, chief working officer and chief product officer, is a carbon copy of this yr at $12 million in wage and $6.9 million in choices.

David Hyman, basic counsel and secretary, is to obtain $4.75 million in wage and choices. Hyman’s comp for 2020 was not disclosed. In 2019, he earned $3.5 million in wage and $3.85 million in choices.

In 2019, Hastings earned $700,000 in wage and $30.8 million in choices. Sarandos took in $18 million in wage that yr and one other $13.5 million in choices.

Netflix’s inventory choice awards are granted on a month-to-month foundation and are totally vested at the moment, that means that the worth of the choice is the worth of Netflix shares on the open market on that date. For 2020, by the shut of buying and selling at the moment, Netflix shares have grown a whopping 60% for the yr. Shares closed at the moment at $519.12.

(Pictured: Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos)