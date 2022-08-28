Netflix’s Resident Evil canceled after one season

Barely a month and a half after its premiere, it is left without renewal.

The new Resident Evil series on Netflix was released just a month and a half ago among great reviews from fans, although during the first days of broadcast on the platform it remained at the top of it. However, since then, this production that adapts the mythical horror series by Capcom It was drastically losing the interest of viewers, and as a result, Netflix has decided not to renew it for a second season.

[cit01]This Resident Evil series premiered on July 14, almost coinciding with one of the most anticipated Netflix series, the fourth season of Stranger Things. In this context, he debuted in second position with 72.7 million hours watched in its premiere week, rising to 73.3 million hours in its second week, with a third place in the ranking of the most watched. However, Deadline reports that from there the number of viewers dropped alarmingly until drop out of the top 10 in its third week.

Without an official statement from Netflix at the time of writing the news, it remains to wait for more specific details about the non-renewal of a series that at the time raised expectations among the followers of the Resident Evil universe. Interestingly, just a few weeks ago the showrunner of the series hinted that he dreamed of introducing iconic Resident Evil characters in future seasons, including the most recent Lady Dimitrescu from RE8.

For years, Netflix has been betting heavily on the video game market to create new content. Recently the platform surprised us with the notable Tekken Bloodline series, or also presented a trailer for Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the anime inspired by the CDProjekt Red game. If your thing is series and movies based on video games, we invite you to take a look to our special with 8 recommended animation series based on video games.

More about: Resident Evil and Netflix.