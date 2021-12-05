Netflix’s Resident Evil series features a short teaser featuring one of the game’s most iconic enemies

Actress Ella Balinska has shared the brief video along with the launch window.

The Resident Evil saga has celebrated its 25th anniversary and fans have been receiving new content throughout the year. At cinematic terrainResident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has hit theaters as a reboot of the franchise, pretending to be true to the original material, albeit facing some rather tepid early reviews.

But Welcome to Raccoon City has not been the only project that has arrived in 2021, the animation series Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premiered this summer on Netflix, albeit with a predictable and uninspired plot. All hopes are now pinned on the Netflix Real Action Series.

We look forward to the new Resident Evil series for next yearThe series featured its cast this summer, with faces as well-known as that of Lance Reddick, who played Sylens in Horizon: Zero Dawn and will take on the role of Albert Wesker. Reddick will accompany him Paola Núñez, Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong. It was Balinska who shared on his Twitter account the primer teaser of the series.

The short teaser video has shown us one of the most popular enemies of the franchise, zombie dogs. These animals infected with the T-virus have been one of the dangers that have haunted us since the first installment of the saga and is specially remembered for how distressing his presence was because of his great speed. The teaser ends with the name of the series that, at least for the moment, is limited to being called “Resident Evil” and the actress herself has shared the video along with the date 2022.

More about: Resident Evil.