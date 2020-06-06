Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias Love Pursuits, Ranked By Suitability

As you may think, although, a few of these guys are far more appropriate for our girls than others, so I am right here to interrupt down the main points on every of them, to see which one comes out on prime as the perfect man for every girl, and the perfect potential long-term love curiosity general. Dana Sue, Maddie and Helen all have a couple of potential suitor at their disposal throughout Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias, so we have now loads of hunky decisions to consider. Let’s go!

Warning! SPOILERS for Sweet Magnolias are beneath. You possibly can maintain studying, however some secrets and techniques will probably be revealed!