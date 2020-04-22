Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Got a $6 Million Raise in 2019 – Variety

Netflix chief content material officer Ted Sarandos obtained a $6 million elevate in 2019, in response to the annual proxy assertion Netflix launched on Wednesday.

Sarandos’ whole compensation for 2019 was $34.7 million, together with $18 million in wage and $16.6 million in inventory choice awards, in response to Netflix’s submitting with the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings obtained $37.four million in inventory choice awards, bringing his whole compensation to $38.6 million.

The compensation disclosures for Netflix’s high company staffers got here on the heels of Tuesday’s stellar Q1 2020 earnings report, in which Netflix reported worldwide subscriber progress of 15.7 million, pushed little doubt in half by the worldwide pandemic protecting tens of hundreds of thousands of customers at dwelling since mid-March.

Sarandos’ base wage climbed final 12 months from $12 million in 2018. Hastings’ base wage of $700,000 was the identical as 2018 and down from $850,000 in 2018. Hastings obtained extra in inventory choices in 2019 than he did in 2018 ($35.four million) whereas Sarandos’ inventory choice haul was barely decrease than 2018 ($17.6 million).

Amongst different officers, chief monetary officer Spencer Neumann took in whole compensation of $12 million in his first 12 months with the corporate. The previous ActivisionBlizzard govt who joined Netflix in January 2019, earned just below $5 million in wage plus a $1.7 million bonus and $5.three million in inventory choices.

Chief product officer Greg Peters was the third highest-paid company govt with a whole of $18.6 million in 2019, together with $10 million in wage, which marked a $four million hike over his 2018 wage.

In December, Netflix disclosed that its 2020 pay packages for Sarandos and Hastings will attain $34.7 million. Sarandos’ wage will develop to $20 million whereas Hastings’ wage will dip to $650,000.

From a Wall Avenue and shopper perspective, Netflix has been some of the profitable new entrants into the leisure market in a long time. However the firm is just not proof against criticism by governance advocates of excessive govt compensation packages.

As required by legislation, Netflix disclosed that the pay ratio of Hasting’s compensation in comparison with the median annual compensation for Netflix’s 8,628 staff worldwide was 190 to 1. That underscores the excessive pay scale at Netflix, the place the median worker compensation determine was $202,931 final 12 months.

(Pictured: Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos)