Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

However Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club skews unabashedly younger: Children play Uno and inform one another corny-cute jokes (‘Did you hear concerning the hungry clock? It went again for seconds!’), and all of the pet love is peck-on-the-cheek chaste. That is not to say adults will not discover the present fulfilling, particularly because it portrays a Platonic best of recent childhood. Stoneybrook is a delicate world the place children aren’t uncovered to medicine or insta-nudes or cyberbullying, the place ladies of all backgrounds are inspired to know their value and taught to make use of their voices from a younger age. If HBO’s sex-soaked Euphoria depicted each mum or dad’s worst nightmare, take into account BSC a candy slice of TV heaven.