Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight is “means more than a gardening present”, says host Vic Reeves

Upon listening to the title of The Big Flower Fight, one could possibly be mistaken into considering it’s a present about flower arranging in measly vases.

However in line with hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, Netflix’s new providing is a lot more than that.

“It’s a lot more than a gardening present, it’s means past that. It enters the world of sculptural fantasy,” Reeves solely instructed RadioTimes.com.

What’s more, the duties every week get more and more advanced because the contestants get whittled right down to the few.

However what can followers anticipate over the approaching weeks within the beautiful countryside location? “[The briefs get] more and more difficult,” stated Reeves. “It might appear exhausting to do however they achieve this fabulously. They go a lot greater than you ever suppose and so they’re very spectacular.”

Demetriou added: “The entire scale of the present – right down to Netflix and the producers – the entire scale of the present was simply one thing I’ve by no means seen earlier than. It was unbelievable.”

“I feel that goes with the title as nicely, The Big Flower Fight, it’s not a flower show present, there is a battling ingredient about it on a massively grand scale,” Reeves defined.

The present, which lands on Netflix on 18th Could, makes for a new breed of competitors present which invitations contestants from throughout the globe to compete.

Demetriou stated she “didn’t anticipate” that worldwide ingredient, but it surely is smart.

“It’s a present that large you want one thing as large as Netflix behind it. They are surely on the forefront of creating content material for the time being. Their affect is that it’s going out to each single nation that has Netflix. That push for having a large mixture of various individuals is as a result of we would like the entire world to be engaged. It isn’t simply a British mixture of present.”

The Big Flower Fight begins on Netflix on Monday 18th Could. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.