Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show Reveals Doctor Who Star As Replacement Host

I am wanting ahead to seeing what Matt Lucas brings to The Great British Baking Show on Netflix. The present used to air within the U.S. on PBS and now it is on Netflix. I do not know why they need to complicate this a lot, however what was known as The Great British Bake Off Sequence 10 aired in 2019 within the U.Ok. and streamed as The Great British Baking Show Assortment 7 on Netflix.