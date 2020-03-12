Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show Reveals Doctor Who Star As Replacement Host

Go away a Remark
Followers of Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show have been simply getting used to Sandi Toksvig as one of many co-hosts and we’re already saying goodbye. The present often known as The Great British Bake Off abroad has already seen some main forged turnover, with Paul Hollywood as the only real remaining authentic star, and now it is welcoming a Doctor Who alum as the brand new co-host to joke alongside Noel Fielding.
The Great British Bake Off introduced comic Matt Lucas might be becoming a member of the present as Sandi’s substitute. Followers could know him from his sketch comedy with David Walliams, together with Rock Profile, Little Britain, and Come Fly With Me. Nevertheless, Doctor Who followers will bear in mind him as Nardole throughout greater than a dozen episodes from 2015-2017.
Take a look at Matt Lucas’ official intro video with fellow Bake Off/Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding:
I’ll miss Sandi Toksvig however I feel Matt and Noel are going to have plenty of enjoyable. Additionally, Lucas’ Little Britain followers are hoping he brings again “FatFighters” group chief Marjorie, and contemplating Lucas’ new submit, there could also be hope:
Watch certainly one of Matt Lucas’ Little Britain Marjorie sketches:
I do not know if The Great British Baking Show can be up for a Marjorie look. How about Doctor Who‘s Nardole? Here is extra from him:
I am wanting ahead to seeing what Matt Lucas brings to The Great British Baking Show on Netflix. The present used to air within the U.S. on PBS and now it is on Netflix. I do not know why they need to complicate this a lot, however what was known as The Great British Bake Off Sequence 10 aired in 2019 within the U.Ok. and streamed as The Great British Baking Show Assortment 7 on Netflix.
So we’re on standby for Sequence 11/Assortment 8. When the most recent season premiered on Netflix at the beginning of September 2019, we have been shocked to not be capable of binge each episode. What’s extra binge-able than a baking present?! As an alternative, episodes have been posted weekly, arriving on Netflix only a few days after they first premiered within the U.Ok. Which will keep the case this yr.
When can we anticipate The Great British Baking Show Assortment Eight on Netflix? Nicely, The Great British Bake Off tends to premiere in late August within the U.Ok. and if we get it just a few days later, then we may very well be on monitor for a start-of-September 2020 premiere on Netflix. Keep tuned.
Are you excited for Matt Lucas to hitch the workforce this yr?
