Netflix’s The Half Of It Movie Is Based On A Real-Life Story

A teen dramedy like author/director Alice Wu’s The Half of It, whereas normally discovering itself fabricated within the realm of fiction, virtually all the time has a kernel of fact to its occasions. However within the case of this explicit Netflix unique, Wu’s script really drew fairly a bit for her personal experiences in life. Particularly her private journey by means of faculty, and the lack of a friendship, had been what helped push issues alongside.
Alice Wu just lately spoke to the Washington Blade about The Half of It, and through her rationalization of the place the story got here from, she defined as follows:
My greatest pal in faculty was a straight white man. He helped me settle for myself as homosexual greater than anybody. However his new girlfriend was cautious of our relationship, regardless of realizing I used to be homosexual, and slowly, ineffably, the fragile calculus of our connection eroded.
In The Half of It, the shy protagonist Ellie (Leah Lewis) tries to assist jock turned pal Paul (Daniel Diemer) profess his like to a lady they each go to high school with. The solely downside is, she begins to develop emotions for a similar woman, which appears like the precise kind of factor that might complicate a budding friendship.
The Half of It debuted final week as a part of Could’s incoming crop of unique Netflix content material, takes a extra uplifting (whereas bittersweet) kind of flip, Alice Wu’s real-life problems made for simply the precise inspiration to start out writing her movie. However as she continued to explain in her interview, there was a vital change that wanted to be made in an effort to preserve the story going.
The story needed to transfer from faculty to highschool, and this revelation got here to Alice Wu by means of a selected thought course of:
As I began outlining it, I noticed I couldn’t do justice to those themes in a 100-minute film. I couldn’t discover an ending that felt each satisfying and earned. At a sure level, your characters let you know what they need, and I assumed possibly I ought to simply set this factor in highschool. I like teen motion pictures. Solely in highschool is each feeling so intense. As a result of it’s the primary time it’s occurred to you, you assume it’s the one time it’s going to occur to you. Every little thing is heightened in a manner that lets you cowl a number of emotional territory.
Actual life is messy, and when friendships intersect with love, it’s much more difficult. However such occasions result in inspiring outcomes on the planet of movie, which solely makes the magic of the films all of the extra enticing. Which means a challenge like The Half of It offers somebody like Alice Wu the possibility to re-write actual unhappiness into a good looking fiction.
The Half of It is at the moment accessible for streaming, alongside the remainder of the wide range of common Netflix originals.
