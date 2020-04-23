Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor is “nonetheless on schedule” according to its creator

There’s no scarcity of TV tasks which have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – however Netflix sequence The Haunting of Bly Manor is not certainly one of them, according to its author and creator Mike Flanagan.
The sequence, a observe up to 2018’s critically lauded The Haunting of Hill Home (which was loosely primarily based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the identical title) is anticipated to hit the streaming platform later this 12 months as was initially deliberate.
Replying to a fan query on Twitter, Flanagan wrote, “Going nice. Nonetheless on schedule, we wrapped earlier than the shutdown and put up manufacturing has [been] carrying on from dwelling. The present is shaping up splendidly, I’m thrilled with it.
“In the meanwhile no cause to suppose it’ll be pushed. @netflix will announce the discharge date after they’re prepared.”
— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020
The sequence is not a direct sequel to The Haunting of Hill Home, however is as a substitute primarily based on one other basic ghost story – Henry James’ The Flip of the Screw, through which Bly Manor performs a vital position.
Talking to Leisure Weekly final 12 months, Flanagan promised followers that they have been in for much more scares this time spherical, claiming that the upcoming sequence is a “lot extra scary, simply on a visceral degree.”
On condition that Hill Home was hardly missing in scary moments, plainly this one won’t be for the faint-hearted…
