Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Star Explains Why She’s Confident The Sequel Is Better Than The First Movie

The Kissing Booth was an enormous hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2018 — a lot in order that the platform greenlit a sequel. In The Kissing Booth 2, there’s much more drama in retailer for Elle, Noah and Lee — undoubtedly sufficient to have been well worth the watch for followers. In truth, in accordance with one star, the second installment of The Kissing Booth is even higher than the primary.
There was so much for followers to fall in love with in The Kissing Booth. The charming romantic comedy noticed highschool scholar Elle (Joey King) growing huge emotions for Noah (Jacob Elordi), which wouldn’t be an issue, besides that he’s her finest buddy Lee’s (Joel Courtney) older brother. All of it labored out ultimately, in fact — not less than, till the occasions of The Kissing Booth 2.
Joey King informed The Hollywood Reporter that the solid and crew had followers of The Kissing Booth in thoughts after they got down to make the sequel, and the consequence, she thinks, is fairly particular:
This sequel, if I could say so myself, I feel is healthier than the primary film. We wished to present followers one thing to recollect, one thing that’s even greater and higher than the film that they fell in love with initially, one thing that exceeded all expectations and nonetheless remained true to absolutely the enjoyable, loving, ridiculously foolish nature of the primary film. And I simply assume that, to not toot our personal horn, however I type of assume that we’d have hit it out of the park or no matter.
That’s undoubtedly a very good endorsement for The Kissing Booth 2. From what we are able to inform, it undoubtedly appears like it’s going to retain a whole lot of the core parts from the primary film whereas additionally elevating the stakes a bit. The sequel finds Elle and Noah navigating the ups and downs of a protracted distance relationship, as she finishes out her senior 12 months of highschool and he settles into his freshman 12 months at Harvard. Each must take care of temptation and suss out transfer ahead with their relationship, as Elle makes some huge selections about her future – particularly whether or not she’ll be becoming a member of Noah at Harvard or forging her personal path.
It undoubtedly looks like the group behind The Kissing Booth collection know what followers are searching for in a romantic comedy and labored laborious to present them a sequel that may verify off all of the packing containers. They didn’t cease there, both — for many who felt like they wished extra after The Kissing Booth 2, there’s excellent news: The Kissing Booth 3 has already been filmed, and it’s resulting from arrive on Netflix in 2021.
The Kissing Booth 2 is at the moment accessible to stream on Netflix. Have you ever watched it but? Do you assume it was higher than the primary? Tell us within the feedback!
