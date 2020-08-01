Netflix’s The Kissing Booth Star Explains Why She’s Confident The Sequel Is Better Than The First Movie

That’s undoubtedly a very good endorsement for The Kissing Booth 2. From what we are able to inform, it undoubtedly appears like it’s going to retain a whole lot of the core parts from the primary film whereas additionally elevating the stakes a bit. The sequel finds Elle and Noah navigating the ups and downs of a protracted distance relationship, as she finishes out her senior 12 months of highschool and he settles into his freshman 12 months at Harvard. Each must take care of temptation and suss out transfer ahead with their relationship, as Elle makes some huge selections about her future – particularly whether or not she’ll be becoming a member of Noah at Harvard or forging her personal path.