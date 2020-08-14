Netflix’s The Lost Husband Star Josh Duhamel Explains Why It’s The Perfect Time To Release The Romance Film

In the meantime, The Lost Husband has been impressively standard over its previous couple of days on the streaming service. It’s the primary title on Netflix on the time of this writing – each in motion pictures and tv programming – and I do assume there’s one thing to Josh Duhamel’s ideas in regards to the timing of the romantic movie. Individuals want breezy content material proper now and regardless that The Lost Husband has some unhappy and critical plot materials, on the finish of the day a bit of romance doesn’t damage, significantly when individuals are consuming extra content material at house. You possibly can check out what to anticipate with the total trailer.