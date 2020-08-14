Netflix’s The Lost Husband Star Josh Duhamel Explains Why It’s The Perfect Time To Release The Romance Film

Depart a Remark
Netflix’s The Lost Husband has been trending ever because it was launched on the subscription streamer, and actually, with its romantic premise and enjoyable solid (Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb star; Netflix’s Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro can be in it), it’s an ideal finish of summer season story. However when you ask Josh Duhamel, there’s a particular purpose The Lost Husband’s launch has been so well timed.
You guessed it, the pandemic could have actually led much more eyeballs to The Lost Husband than could have in any other case, significantly given the schedule and methods the now-Netflix film has been launched. Whereas beforehand talking to ET forward of the flick’s preliminary launch, Duhamel mentioned The Lost Husband was coming at “the proper time.”
That is the proper time for a film like this to come back out as a result of individuals are at house watching. You already know? These are issues that they could actually wish to dive into. Individuals are type of caught at house proper now, in order that they both have to learn or watch one thing and so they’re attempting to maintain themselves occupied. I feel any type of leisure is useful.
In case you’ve been retaining tabs on The Lost Husband in any respect, it’s had fairly the trajectory within the period of Covid-19. The film was initially launched on VOD when most of us have been quarantined again in April and when Josh Duhamel was capable of take a while off and spend it within the nice outside somewhat than the concrete jungle in Los Angeles. Then, Netflix scooped the challenge up and the remaining is historical past.
The Lost Husband first hit Netflix on August 10. It joins a lineup of some fan favorites returning to Netflix or hitting the streamer this month, in addition to a couple of originals. This consists of Rob Schneider’s new comedy particular, Asian Mamma, Mexican Children, which additionally hit this week, in addition to Work It, Loopy Superior Academics, The Sleepover, All Collectively Now, and different upcoming flicks.
In the meantime, The Lost Husband has been impressively standard over its previous couple of days on the streaming service. It’s the primary title on Netflix on the time of this writing – each in motion pictures and tv programming – and I do assume there’s one thing to Josh Duhamel’s ideas in regards to the timing of the romantic movie. Individuals want breezy content material proper now and regardless that The Lost Husband has some unhappy and critical plot materials, on the finish of the day a bit of romance doesn’t damage, significantly when individuals are consuming extra content material at house. You possibly can check out what to anticipate with the total trailer.
Netflix nonetheless isn’t typically releasing numbers for its programming, but when The Lost Husband continues to hold round within the Prime 10 for greater than a pair further days, I’d assume it’s a fairly cheap success. The Lost Husband can be primarily based on a novel by Katherine Middle when you’d prefer to delve into its story a bit extra.
