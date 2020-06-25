Netflix’s The Old Guard Clip Features Charlize Theron Kicking Ass On A Plane

Because it seems, a number of the motion scenes and stunts pushed Charlize Theron to the restrict on The Old Guard. She sustained a nasty harm by tearing a tendon in her left thumb. Regardless of that, she continued filming, displaying a complete dedication to her position. And if this clip is any indication, that work was price it. This isn’t the one time Charlize Theron was injured due to a job, both. Whereas coaching for Atomic Blonde, she cracked the tooth at the back of her mouth and needed to bear surgical procedure due to it.