Netflix’s The Old Guard Clip Features Charlize Theron Kicking Ass On A Plane

One factor Charlize Theron has more and more turn out to be good at in motion pictures is taking part in an intimidating badass. From Mad Max: Fury Highway to Atomic Blonde, she makes cracking skulls and taking names look straightforward. Now she’s at it once more, kicking ass on a aircraft in a clip from Netflix’s The Old Guard.
Within the clip on YouTube, Charlize Theron’s character Andy is combating and testing potential recruit Nile Freeman, performed by Kiki Layne. Whereas it seems like Nile holds her personal within the battle, it’s fairly clear Charlize Theron has every part below management. Test it out:
Wow, that’s some spectacular battle choreography, and placing it inside a cramped aircraft makes it further claustrophobic. Charlize Theron for her half, is performing these stunts like a champ. Now that Extraction has come and gone, it’ll be enjoyable to observe one other motion film on Netflix. The Old Guard formally has my consideration.
Because it seems, a number of the motion scenes and stunts pushed Charlize Theron to the restrict on The Old Guard. She sustained a nasty harm by tearing a tendon in her left thumb. Regardless of that, she continued filming, displaying a complete dedication to her position. And if this clip is any indication, that work was price it. This isn’t the one time Charlize Theron was injured due to a job, both. Whereas coaching for Atomic Blonde, she cracked the tooth at the back of her mouth and needed to bear surgical procedure due to it.
For many who don’t know, The Old Guard is predicated on a graphic novel about an elite group of mercenaries with a really distinctive skillset—they’re immortal. Lots of them have lived for a very long time and been thought-about each good and unhealthy over the ages. Although they’re immortal, Charlize Theron lays out the pitfalls and disadvantages of that within the motion packed trailer. The plot focuses on taking up a brand new recruit whereas combating to maintain their identities a secret.
Charlie Theron spoke a bit about what drew her to the position of Andy in The Old Guard, and stated that whereas the story is rooted in fantasy, her character felt grounded. Charlize Theron turned excited by that and wished to indicate Andy’s real exhaustion of residing for thus lengthy. You wouldn’t be blamed for considering this film sounds so much like combine between Highlander and Needed. Nonetheless, there’s solely so some ways to spin a well-liked idea, and this one looks as if a stable, and thrilling angle.
The Old Guard is helmed by director Gina Prince-Blythewood and the screenplay is written by the unique graphic novel writer Greg Rucka. If you wish to see extra of Charlize Theron kicking ass, make sure you test it out when it lands on Netflix on July 10th.
