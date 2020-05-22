Netflix’s The Old Guard Trailer: Charlize Theron Rises From The Dead And Kicks Ass In New Action Movie

Charlize Theron performs Andy who leads this odd group of mercenaries. They’re job is defending the world, although precisely how is considerably ambiguous contemplating they’ve apparently been considered as each the great guys and the unhealthy guys by the centuries. KiKi Layne will play Nile, our entry level into this story who by some means has the identical immortality capacity as the remainder of the group, and thus will get recruited to affix them and skilled to struggle alongside them. In the meantime, Chiwetel Ejiofor is main a bunch who’s conscious of the immortals and who has different plans for the Old Guard.