Netflix’s The Old Guard Writer Explains Why The Movie’s LGBTQ Representation Was So Important

The Old Guard is simply what lots of people are in all probability searching for proper now. It is a traditional motion film in the midst of July with numerous weapons and blood. Nonetheless, there’s much more happening inside The Old Guard that these not accustomed to the supply materials doubtless will not expect. One key component to the story is a homosexual relationship between two members of the immortal “Old Guard” the characters of Joe and Nicky.
Greg Rucka, who wrote the unique graphic novel and in addition tailored the screenplay, just lately instructed EW that the connection was essential to him. He wished the viewers to see a queer relationship that was completely glad, in addition to seeing two individuals whose relationship would by no means have occurred had it not been for this random little bit of destiny, and that their love finally overcame the hatred that it was born in. Based on Rucka…
I wished a cheerful queer couple. I felt the viewers wanted to see, listed here are two individuals who, if not for this, in all probability wouldn’t have discovered one another. They’ve what they’ve as a result of they’ve this present. They meet killing one another, and solely inside that discovery that they will’t do it are they capable of put down all this bullshit about spiritual hatred, about these cultural mandates, and have a look at one another and be like, ‘You realize what? You’re magical to me. My blessing isn’t that I get an everlasting life. My blessing is I discovered you.’
The totally different characters in The Old Guard deal with their immortality fairly in a different way. For Charlize Theron’s Andy it is change into extra curse than blessing, however for Joe and Nicky, the immortality is the explanation they’re collectively, they usually each appear fairly content material to stay eternally so long as they’ve one another.
The relationship between Joe and Nicky actually is one thing particular. Greg Rucka says that he made the connection a requirement for any movie adaptation. He wasn’t going to let the story be instructed with out together with it. Fortunately, he ended up adapting his personal work, so he may be certain that it was given its correct significance.
The two males are clearly as in love with one another now, a whole lot of years after they met, as they should have been after they first discovered one another. It is a relationship that we see between straight {couples} in motion pictures and tv ceaselessly, however we not often see anyplace else.
And the connection between Joe and Nicky, performed by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, will get to be essential to the story, partially as a result of it is the one romantic relationship current in The Old Guard. Not one of the different, presumably, straight characters, have romantic storylines of their very own, which permits this one to shine.
