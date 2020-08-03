Netflix’s The Old Guard Writer Gives Sequel Update

Go away a Remark
The streaming wars has severely heated up over the previous few years. In consequence, Netflix has been releasing extra unique motion pictures, along with the streaming service’s myriad TV reveals. One of the current hits was Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. And now the movie and comedian author has spoken up about potential plans for a sequel.
Netflix’s The Old Guard began trending on the streaming service instantly upon its launch July 10th. The story originated in comics, and unique author Greg Rucka additionally penned the movie adaptation’s screenplay. The Old Guard‘s recognition made a sequel look like an inevitability, and now Rucka has addressed that risk, saying:
Yeah, actually. There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t suppose there can be a call made as as to if or not one other one is within the providing for some time but. The choice to make one other one goes to be made by people who find themselves far outdoors of my lane. In the event that they resolve to do one other one, I’m completely there for it.
Properly, that is hopeful. As a result of whereas The Old Guard 2 hasn’t gotten the inexperienced gentle from Netflix, there are some early discussions occurring concerning the sequel. The unique film undoubtedly arrange the story’s continuation, nevertheless it’s unclear precisely when the mission may come to fruition. However in line with Greg Rucka, it could be some time earlier than Andy and firm return.
Greg Rucka’s feedback to DiscussingFilm assist to peel again the curtain on The Old Guard‘s reception, and the potential of a streaming sequel. Netflix has been proven to maneuver ahead with sequels for its huge hits, with follow-ups to Extraction and Fowl Field within the early phases of improvement. Hopefully the talks round The Old Guard lead to one other installment within the burgeoning franchise.
Spoilers forward for Netflix’s The Old Guard.
Narratively, there are a ton of threads to drag from for a sequel to The Old Guard. Charlize Theron’s protagonist Andy isn’t any with out her immortality and therapeutic powers, which can elevate the stakes of any future battle she’s concerned in. Kiki Layne’s Nile has formally grow to be a member of the household, and it will be attention-grabbing to see how way more lethal she turns into in a future installment.
Moreover, The Old Guard‘s ultimate scene reveals that Quynh has someway escaped from her destiny of regularly drowning in an iron maiden. She reveals up in Booker’s house, and can presumably be an antagonist for the film’s potential sequel. In spite of everything, Andy stopped on the lookout for her.
